Kicking woes continue for Joey Slye in Wednesday’s practice

Joey Slye went a disappointing 2 for 5 kicking field goals in Wednesday's practice.
Joey Slye went a disappointing 2 for 5 kicking field goals in Wednesday's practice.(WBTV)
By Nate Wimberly
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 12:06 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Joey Slye’s kicking struggles are not only happening in games, but now, they are playing out on the practice field.

Yesterday, the Carolina Panthers signed kicker Dominik Eberle to provide some kicking competition to Slye.

They are hoping the competition will bring the best out of Slye, but it did the exact opposite at Wednesday’s practice.

In the first 11 on 11 team kicking period, Slye went 0 for 3 and finished the day 2 for 5.

The new kid on the block had a pretty good day as he went 4 for 5.

So far in preseason games, Slye has missed 2 field goals and an extra point.

But the Panthers are not ready to give up on Slye just yet.

“Joey has made 50 kicks in the National Football League,” said Panthers head coach Matt Rhule. “He can make kicks. Sometimes in life, you go through a valley and you have to fight, scratch, and claw your way out of it and I’m sure he will. At the same time, we just have to bring in competition so we put what we think could be the best opportunity out there to win.”

The Panthers will host Pittsburgh Friday in the team’s final preseason game. That kicking battle will be one to watch.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

