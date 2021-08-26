Just 10 photos of dogs in celebration of National Dog Day

NC DHHS Flu
All bark, no bite, and very adorable.
All bark, no bite: It's National Dog Day
All bark, no bite: It's National Dog Day(WBTV)
By Matthew Chandler
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 2:49 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - It’s National Dog Day and hundreds of WBTV viewers from across the Carolinas have been sending in photos of their pups to help celebrate the big occasion. Take a break, start scrolling, and check out some of the photos of man’s best friend that were sent to our newsroom.

🐶

1. Oakely who carries the title “Goodest Dog.”

Oakely
Oakely(Shelle A. Young)

2. Kennedy who is in the full swing of summer, sporting a watermelon bandana.

Kennedy
Kennedy(Jessica Blankenship Casey)

3. Zeus who is a whole mood about working from home.

Zeus
Zeus(Charity Cadle)

4. Darcey who just celebrated their second birthday.

Darcey
Darcey(Angela McCrary Steele)

5. Luna who is all ears.

Luna
Luna(Kayla Stanley)

6. Maddox who enjoys spending time in nature.

Maddox
Maddox(Joy Oxendine)

7. Bella the “Southern” Husky who loves riding on the pontoon boat.

Bella
Bella(Tracey Steen Grant)

8. Daisy Mae relaxing in the sun...

Daisy Mae
Daisy Mae(Hayley Johnson)

9. ...and Daisy Mae taking off on a zoomy run.

Daisy Mae
Daisy Mae(Hayley Johnson)

10. And finally, WBTV’s Courtney Cole and her good boy named Tito.

Happy National Dog Day! Spend some time with your favorite K-9.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

