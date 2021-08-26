Just 10 photos of dogs in celebration of National Dog Day

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - It’s National Dog Day and hundreds of WBTV viewers from across the Carolinas have been sending in photos of their pups to help celebrate the big occasion. Take a break, start scrolling, and check out some of the photos of man’s best friend that were sent to our newsroom.

🐶

1. Oakely who carries the title “Goodest Dog.”

Oakely (Shelle A. Young)

2. Kennedy who is in the full swing of summer, sporting a watermelon bandana.

Kennedy (Jessica Blankenship Casey)

3. Zeus who is a whole mood about working from home.

Zeus (Charity Cadle)

4. Darcey who just celebrated their second birthday.

Darcey (Angela McCrary Steele)

5. Luna who is all ears.

Luna (Kayla Stanley)

6. Maddox who enjoys spending time in nature.

Maddox (Joy Oxendine)

7. Bella the “Southern” Husky who loves riding on the pontoon boat.

Bella (Tracey Steen Grant)

8. Daisy Mae relaxing in the sun...

Daisy Mae (Hayley Johnson)

9. ...and Daisy Mae taking off on a zoomy run.

Daisy Mae (Hayley Johnson)

10. And finally, WBTV’s Courtney Cole and her good boy named Tito.

Happy national dog day to my favorite good boy Tito. ♥️🐶 pic.twitter.com/MCmIOUrN1N — Courtney Cole WBTV (@imcourtneyjcole) August 26, 2021

Happy National Dog Day! Spend some time with your favorite K-9.

