Just 10 photos of dogs in celebration of National Dog Day
All bark, no bite, and very adorable.
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 2:49 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - It’s National Dog Day and hundreds of WBTV viewers from across the Carolinas have been sending in photos of their pups to help celebrate the big occasion. Take a break, start scrolling, and check out some of the photos of man’s best friend that were sent to our newsroom.
🐶
1. Oakely who carries the title “Goodest Dog.”
2. Kennedy who is in the full swing of summer, sporting a watermelon bandana.
3. Zeus who is a whole mood about working from home.
4. Darcey who just celebrated their second birthday.
5. Luna who is all ears.
6. Maddox who enjoys spending time in nature.
7. Bella the “Southern” Husky who loves riding on the pontoon boat.
8. Daisy Mae relaxing in the sun...
9. ...and Daisy Mae taking off on a zoomy run.
10. And finally, WBTV’s Courtney Cole and her good boy named Tito.
Happy national dog day to my favorite good boy Tito. ♥️🐶 pic.twitter.com/MCmIOUrN1N— Courtney Cole WBTV (@imcourtneyjcole) August 26, 2021
Happy National Dog Day! Spend some time with your favorite K-9.
Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.