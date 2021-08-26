Hot weekend ahead, with a First Alert for tropical impacts next week

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - High temperatures will be in the low to mid-90s Friday through the weekend, with a stray shower or storm possible. A First Alert has been issued for midweek next week, as Tropical Storm Ida is expected to bring heavy rain to the Carolinas.

Low to mid-90s through early next week.

First Alert Tuesday through Thursday, with tropical rain possible.

Tropical Storm Ida: Expected hurricane this weekend, with landfall around Louisiana.

Scattered thunderstorms are expected to diminish this evening, with some patchy fog possible overnight. Friday morning temperatures will be in the lower 70s for the piedmont, with lower 60s in the mountains.

Friday will be another hot and muggy day, with afternoon temperatures in the lower 90s, and heat indices approaching 100 degrees. A stray shower or storm is possible, yet most of us should stay dry.

The weekend looks to remain hot, with high temperatures hovering in the low to mid-90s for the afternoon, and a few isolated storms possible.

Tropical Depression #9 formed Thursday morning, and has been upgraded to Tropical Storm Ida Thursday afternoon. Ida is located near Jamaica and Cuba, and is moving northwest, into the Gulf of Mexico. This system is expected to strengthen into a hurricane this weekend, and is forecasted to make landfall late Sunday, near the Louisiana coast. Tropical moisture and rain from Ida is expected to get transported into the Carolinas Tuesday through Thursday, with heavy rainfall possible. There are still plenty of questions as to the exact impacts for the Carolinas, yet stay tuned for more updates.

Stay safe in the heat!

Meteorologist Jason Myers

