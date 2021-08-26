Heatwave rolls on, tropics heating up too

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Today brings more heat and more humidity but unlike yesterday, much lower rain chances across the Piedmont.

Scorching heat and tropical humidity

Heat Index pushing 100°

Rain chances on the low side

New Tropical Depression soon to form

High temperatures will top out in the low to middle 90s again this afternoon with the heat index close to 100° for several hours this afternoon. The best chance for a cooling thunderstorm will be up over the mountains where highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s are forecast.

There’s very little chance in this forecast going forward. Sunshine will dominate from Friday right through early next week with highs in the middle 90s and heat index values over 100°. If you have outdoor plans this weekend the rain chances will be low, but the heat and humidity will be stifling, so plan accordingly and keep an eye on pets, the elderly, and young children who are all more susceptible to heat exhaustion.

Rainfall chances will increase starting next week. (Source: WBTV)

Looking at the tropics, there are three weather disturbances in the Atlantic basin that we’re tracking right now. Two are well out in the Atlantic Ocean and no threat to the United States at this point. Closer to home, a disturbance in the northwest Caribbean Sea will likely become a tropical depression in the next 24 hours. As the system tracks northwest into the Gulf of Mexico this weekend it will likely strengthen, and most model data now brings what would be Tropical Cyclone Ida into Louisiana early Monday. There are still a lot of questions as to how this storm will develop and how it may impact the Carolinas next week, so stay tuned for forecast updates.

Meteorologist Al Conklin

