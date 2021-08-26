Good Question: Where is Charlotte accused killer and FBI’s Most Wanted Alex Castillo?

This article has 546 words with a read time of approximately 2 minutes and 43 seconds.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Five years ago, Alejandro Castillo allegedly committed a violent crime in Charlotte and then he vanished.

Castillo is one of the FBI’s Most Wanted people.

What happened to him?

Castillo is from Charlotte and is on the FBI’s Top Ten Most Wanted Fugitives list because he’s been on the run for years.

He’s wanted for the murder of Sandy Le in Charlotte.

Around this time five years ago, Sandy Le, Alex Castillo and Ahmia Feaster went missing.

The three worked at a Showmars restaurant in Charlotte together.

Police say Alex Castillo and Sandy Le briefly dated. Sandy had lent him money but he never paid her back, according to police.

After they broke up, Alejandro began dating Ahmia.

Investigators say he reached out to Sandy and told her he wanted to repay her that money she loaned him. They planned to meet up at a QuikTrip on Eastway Drive. Police say Alejandro showed up with Ahmia.

Then, all three went missing.

The search for Sandy went on for about a week, until Sandy’s body was found in the woods in Cabarrus County.

Police say Alex Castillo forced Sandy to withdraw money from an ATM. Then Alex and Ahmia brought her to the woods and shot her.

Then, Alex and Ahmia drove all the way to Phoenix, Arizona in Sandy’s car. They eventually crossed the border into Mexico.

In October 2016, Feaster turned herself in.

According to her, at some point, Castillo just disappeared. She doesn’t know where he went.

“Both he and Ahmia Feaster literally dumped the victim’s car, Sandy’s vehicle at the bus station and walked right across with their belongings and you can see them with their backpacks,” CMPD Sergeant Allison Rooks said.

Alejandro Castillo is charged with first-degree murder.

Investigators are still looking for him, but where could he be?

WBTV’s Alex Giles asked Captain Joel McNelly and Sergeant Allison Rooks from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

They say there are three cities in Mexico they think he’s in.

But there’s a strong possibility he’s talking to people back home.

“If you think about it, he was 17 at the time and lived his entire life in the United States,” Rooks said. “That is quite a change when we see some of the pictures of some of the living conditions of where he would be living in that town. You can only imagine he’s going to want to come back or have some sort of tie with his family over here.”

So what’s being done to find him? Is this all in the hands of Mexico now?

The CMPD officers explain that, as well as what goes into the decision to put someone on the FBI’s list, in this week’s episode of WBTV’s Good Question podcast.

In addition to putting Castillo on the Most Wanted List, the FBI is also offering $100,000 reward and put up billboards with Castillo’s photographs in Mexico, Phoenix, Arizona and Charlotte.

