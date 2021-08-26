NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Discussing school mask mandate, man strips at board meeting to illustrate point

By CNN staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 8:15 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DRIPPING SPRINGS, Texas (CNN) - A man tried to make a point on mask mandates by stripping down to his boxers.

The incident happened at a Dripping Springs Independent School District board meeting on Monday.

James Akers, who said he has a child in the district’s high school, took the mic during the open session to express his thoughts.

He said at work they make him wear a jacket, and he hates it. That’s when he started taking off his clothes piece by piece.

When he got down to his boxers, two security guards were standing close to him.

The moderator told him to put his pants back on if he wanted to comment.

Instead, Akers collected his clothes and returned to the audience.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lake drained too much after storm preparations
Price Lake along the Blue Ridge Parkway is still draining, most of the Lake now empty
Since the beginning of August, hospitalizations have increased by over 250% statewide, data...
‘I felt like I had been in the twilight zone’: Patients waiting up to 20 hours for care in Charlotte area emergency rooms
Michael Rashad Payne, right, poses with his brother, Eszavion Franklin, left. Payne died in a...
Third homicide in three days under investigation in Salisbury
29-year-old Danielle Wade was found in the Four Oaks Apartments on Oboe Drive on Aug. 18 with...
Infant survives for days on top of dead mother’s body by gnawing on hand, grandmother says
Police were called for a barricaded person on Chester Avenue in Rock Hill.
Man arrested after incident involving barricaded person in Rock Hill ends

Latest News

FILE - Eight people were indicted on charges of swindling more than $2 million from 70 elderly...
70 elderly people targeted in fraud scheme; suspects charged with racketeering
U.S. soldiers stand inside the airport as hundreds of people gather near an evacuation control...
US diplomat: Security threat at Kabul airport ‘imminent’
Face mask requirements are posted at the various entrances at the Rose E. McCoy Auditorium...
Half of US workers favor employee shot mandate, AP-NORC poll finds
Thousands have flocked to Kabul’s international airport as they try to flee Taliban-controlled...
West warns of possible attack at Kabul airport amid airlift
Dirrel Jaquon Barber
York Co. deputies searching for attempted murder suspect