As COVID case numbers increase, Charlotte businesses adjust to prevent spread

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte businesses are taking measures to prevent the continued spread of COVID-19.

The City of Charlotte and Mecklenburg County have reimplemented mask mandates so that residents are required to wear face-covering when indoors at any indoor public place, business, or establishment.

The city’s proclamation will be in effect through Sept. 1, 2021, unless sooner rescinded or terminated. The mandate applies to everyone regardless of vaccination status.

Petra’s, a bar and music venue in Plaza Midwood, announced Tuesday that it would be requiring proof of vaccination for any guest wishing to attend a show or event.

A representative from the bar declined to comment for this story Wednesday night.

The bar advertised a karaoke event on social media.

The social media post reiterated that proof of vaccination and a mask would be required for individuals who wished to attend.

Like music venues across the state of North Carolina, Petra’s was forced to close during the pandemic. The business just reopened on August 1, 2021.

In a previous interview with WBTV, Perry Fowler, the owner of Petra’s, spoke about the challenges of owning a venue during the pandemic.

“Nobody really knew anything and having to close down and not knowing then if we would ever be able to open up. That was probably the darkest time,” said Fowler in an interview with WBTV anchor Jamie Boll.

Other Charlotte businesses have adjusted due to the rise in the number of COVID-19 cases too. Moo & Brew, a bar and restaurant in Plaza Midwood, has once again posted signage encouraging the wearing of masks.

“Had to go ahead and dust off the signs and get the staff back trained up on everything on what to do,” said Moo & Brew manager Dylan Alford. “Obviously, not where we wanted to be but kind of have to roll with the punches like we’ve had to do the entire past two years.”

WBTV asked Alford if Moo & Brew would follow the lead of Petra’s and require proof of vaccination for customers.

“I guess they’re sticking their necks out and they’ll be the first ones to do it. We’ll see how it goes and it may come to a point here soon where either by government or by our own choice other businesses may have to do that, but this time, we’re not considering doing that right now,” said the restaurant manager.

Laurie Christopher, a Plaza Midwood resident dining at Moo & Brew Wednesday night, explained that she is wearing her mask again, but wishes the pandemic hadn’t returned to this point.

“I think it’s necessary although I don’t like it, but I think with the whole COVID variant, it’s absolutely necessary so we have to comply,” said Christopher.

She said she was unsure how she feels about businesses requiring proof of vaccination.

“I’m really on the fence with that,” said Christopher. “Personally, we are fully vaccinated, so we would make the cut, but I don’t know how fair that is to the rest of the population so I’m sort of on the fence.”

Alford said he is hoping the community can help reverse the COVID trends. He said Moo & Brew is planning a fall burger festival and a Halloween party for the month of October. He is hoping the events don’t have to be canceled.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.