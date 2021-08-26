CMS asks for patience after first-day bus delays

This article has 230 words with a read time of approximately 1 minute and 10 seconds.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Thursday is day two for Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools students and some parents are hoping for a better day when it comes to getting kids to and from school.

With hundreds of buses heading out for the day, the district still doesn’t have all the drivers they need.

According to CMS, nearly 90 positions are open, which also includes drivers who are on leave. District leaders said the driver shortage did play a role in first day delays on Wednesday.

All total there were 950 buses on the road for the first day, and CMS staff acknowledged first day delays are expected. It’s when kinks with bus routes get ironed out and staff and students get into their new routines.

Some students, however, said they had to wait on buses for nearly an hour. The district is asking for patience as they work through issues.

“We understand we do have delays will take place, especially our elementary schools. We want to make sure all of our students get on there with the right colors, the right codes, and everything else that takes a little bit of extra time, so that delays just a few minutes,” said Matt Hayes, deputy superintendent of academics

CMS is currently offering a $1,000 recruitment and retention incentive for those looking to become bus drivers for the district.

