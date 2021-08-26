NC DHHS Flu
Charlotte gas station sued over alleged price gouging during pipeline shutdown

“This gas station wildly overpriced their gas prices to take advantage of the pipeline shutdown and people’s desperation to get gas.”
The North Carolina attorney general has sued a Charlotte gas station for alleged price gouging.
The North Carolina attorney general has sued a Charlotte gas station for alleged price gouging.(Live 5/File)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 10:08 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WBTV) – North Carolina’s attorney general has sued a Charlotte gas station for alleged price gouging during the Colonial Pipeline shutdown.

Attorney General Josh Stein filed suit Thursday against Mansa Travel Center Charlotte LLC, also known as Queen’s Market, for its alleged violation of the state’s price gouging law during May’s shutdown and state of emergency.

According to the lawsuit, the gas station increased its price of regular gasoline by 19% to $3.20 per gallon, by 278% to $9.99 per gallon for midgrade, and by 256% to $9.99 per gallon for premium.

Read the full complaint here

“This gas station wildly overpriced their gas prices to take advantage of the pipeline shutdown and people’s desperation to get gas,” Stein said. “It’s against the law for businesses to take advantage of a state of emergency to exploit their customers. I’ll do everything in my power to hold price gougers accountable.”

The lawsuit seeks restitution for all consumers who overpaid on gas prices during this period as well as civil penalties and attorneys’ fees, according to the attorney general.

Back in May, customers made at least six complaints of price gouging to the N.C. Department of Justice due to the station allegedly charging $9.99 per gallon.

The gas station’s owner at the time denied any intention of price gouging. Both the owner and employees at the gas station said the prices were so high to deter people from draining the pumps.

This is the second lawsuit Stein has filed alleging price gouging after the Colonial Pipeline shutdown, a press release states.

On Aug. 6, he sued Jack’s In & Out Food Mart in Durham for allegedly increasing the price of gas from $3.29 per gallon for premium fuel on May 9 to $5.499 on May 11, an increase of 60%.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

