3 Things to Know: School Bus Safety

Passing a school bus can be illegal and dangerous.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 8:33 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - We are On Your Side Tonight reminding you to stop for school buses.

Now that the fall semester is in full swing, you’re going to be sharing the road with a lot more school buses.

“Some of our most precious cargo is loading and unloading on some of these buses,” said SC Highway Patrol Trooper David Jones. “Some of our precious cargo is getting inside vehicles here in these school zones, so it’s our top priority to make sure they’re safe.”

You don’t want to accidentally hit a student getting off the bus

That’s why we have three things to know about school bus safety.

Thing one is the numbers.

According to School Transportation News, an average of 19 kids are killed getting on and off the bus each year.

Most of those killed are five to seven years old.

They are hit in what’s known as the “danger zone” around the bus.

Which brings us to thing two - what is the danger zone?

“The danger zone is the 12-feet immediately around the bus and it’s difficult for drivers to see past and they rely on mirrors,” Trooper Jones said. “We want them to wait for the driver to give the thumbs-up signal. That means the driver has checked traffic and its safe for the students to cross. and they should always cross in front of the bus, never behind.”

Thing three is the rules of the road. They change based on the kind of road you’re driving on.

On two-lane roads, or roads without a median, drivers moving in both directions must stop when the bus is stopped and showing its stop sign.

On a two-lane road with a center turning lane, again, all traffic from both directions must stop if the bus is stopped.

If you’re driving on a four-lane road, without a median, all traffic from both directions has to stop, even if you’re in the far right lane. On a divided highway of four lanes with a median, all drivers behind the bus must stop.

Drivers traveling from the opposite direction are to proceed with caution.

And if you’re driving on a road with four lanes or more, with a center turning lane, you only have to stop if you’re driving behind the school bus, which includes if you’re driving on that center turning lane.

If in doubt, always stop for a school bus.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

