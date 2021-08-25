‘Today is the day that we’ve been waiting for’: CMS superintendent gives remarks on first day back to school

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools Superintendent Earnest Winston expressed his excitement on the first day of the 2021-22 school year.

It’s a day that’s seeing over 143,000 CMS students return to the classroom.

“Today is the day that we’ve been waiting for since March 2020,” Winston said during remarks made in the pre-dawn hours at CMS’s Orr Road bus lot.

Winston spoke about the district’s bus driver vacancies, which stood at 88 as of Aug. 24, according to a presentation given at Tuesday’s school board meeting.

The superintendent asked for patience, stressing the “most important thing is that we transport students to and from school safely.”

District officials said there would be around 950 buses on the road for the first day.

Winston also encouraged all CMS staff and students who are eligible to get the COVID-19 vaccine. He also reminded people to their masks, as the district is requiring them for all staff, students and visitors.

“When they arrive at the bus stop, have your face covering on,” Winston said. “Certainly when you leave the bus and head into the school building, have your face coverings on.”

