Warm and muggy back-to-school morning, First Alert for possible afternoon thunderstorms

By Leigh Brock
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 6:16 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - CMS kids are headed back to school! Warm and muggy this morning. That could lead to a few afternoon storms.

  • Feeling like almost 100°
  • PM T-storms possible
  • Hot through the weekend

For the most up-to-the-minute updates, download the WBTV Weather App.

Today will be a hot one! Highs will reach the low 90s but it will feel much hotter! Afternoon thunderstorms are possible. There’s a 40% chance that as the kids are headed home from school or when they’re at practice after school, a storm could pop up.

Rain chances are a little lower for Thursday and Friday. Highs will still be in the low 90s. There’s a 30% chance on Thursday and a 10% chance on Friday.

The weekend will be extra hot again. Highs return to the mid 90s and there’s only a 20% chance for a cooling afternoon thunderstorm.

Next week starts out the same way. Highs will be in the low to mid 90s and there’s a 30% chance for afternoon storms.

The tropics are becoming a bit more active. Two storms have the possibility of developing tropical characteristics over the next five days. One of those looks to be headed toward the Gulf of Mexico the other is out in the Atlantic and seems to be headed to the north and then the northeast. For the time being, none of them pose an immediate threat to the Carolinas. However, we are always tracking it and will keep you posted.

Make it a great day!

Meteorologist Leigh Brock

