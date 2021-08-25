Third person arrested in shooting outside Rock Hill, S.C. barbershop

This article has 324 words with a read time of approximately 1 minute and 7 seconds.

ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV) - Police have arrested a third person in a shooting outside a barbershop in Rock Hill.

The incident happened on Aug. 10 in the parking lot of the Tite Cuts barbershop at West Black and Allen streets. Police say the victim’s condition was serious, but not life-threatening.

Atavious Dai’Breon Simpson Jr, 23, was identified as the third suspect in the incident. On Aug. 24, Simpson was located, taken into custody then taken to the Rock Hill City Jail.

Simpson has been charged with Attempted Murder, Armed Robbery with a Deadly Weapon, Criminal Conspiracy, Unlawful Carrying of a Handgun, and Possession of a Weapon During a Violent Crime. Simpson also was served with prior outstanding warrants for Assault and Battery 2nd Degree, Malicious Injury to Personal Property, and Giving False Information to Police due to unrelated incidents.

Officers were previously able to identify Dontavion Qua’Mek White and Dajavion Armontey Catrell Barber, both 25 years old, as suspects following an investigation.

Both men were found in a car on Anderson Road with Barber as the driver and White as the passenger. When officers tried to stop the car, Barber failed to stop and led officers on a chase that ended on Carowinds Boulevard when Barber wrecked.

White was arrested and charged with attempted murder, armed robbery with a deadly weapon, criminal conspiracy, unlawful carrying of a handgun, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, possession with intent to distribute oxycodone, and possession of contraband in a county/municipal jail.

Barber was also arrested and charged with attempted murder, armed robbery with a deadly weapon, criminal conspiracy, unlawful carrying of a handgun, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, possession of a handgun by a person convicted of a violent crime, failure to stop for blue lights, and grand larceny.

