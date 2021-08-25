NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Third homicide in three days under investigation in Salisbury

One person killed on Sunday, two on Tuesday
Police were called on Tuesday night just before 11:00 p.m.
Police were called on Tuesday night just before 11:00 p.m.(WBTV File)
By David Whisenant
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 6:28 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Police in Salisbury are investigating the city’s third homicide in three days.

On Tuesday night at approximately 10:57 p.m. officers responded to 642 Williams Rd, regarding a reported shooting. Officers arrived and located Michael Rashad Payne, 29, who had sustained a gunshot wound.

Payne died from his injuries prior to being transported to Novant Heath Rowan Medical Center.

The Salisbury Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division is actively investigating the incident and ask that anyone with information please contact Detective Everette at (704) 638-5333, (704) 638-5262 or email: investigations@salisburync.gov.

Tips may also be submitted to Salisbury/Rowan Crime Stoppers, or by calling 1-866-639-5245.

On Sunday there was a homicide on Carpenters Circle that claimed the life of Gary Lowe, 39. On Tuesday morning just before 3:00 a.m., police say Arturo Alonso, 27, was stabbed to death. Brianna Vaughn was charged in that case.

Police have not said if the cases are related.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Craig Pierce talks with the Salisbury Police officer who stopped him for driving while impaired.
‘You don’t know who you’re messing with’: Police video shows Rowan County Commissioner during DWI arrest
Jody Hall has a long and violent criminal record.
Person found dead behind camper after domestic shooting in Rowan County
Since the beginning of August, hospitalizations have increased by over 250% statewide, data...
‘I felt like I had been in the twilight zone’: Patients waiting up to 20 hours for care in Charlotte area emergency rooms
This means there will no longer be any Disney stores in North Carolina.
Both Disney stores in the Charlotte area to close in September
Nicole Oister's 11-year-old daughter had a close encounter with a baby shark in North Myrtle...
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: 11-year-old girl has close encounter with baby shark in North Myrtle Beach

Latest News

Buses are ready to roll out on the first day of school for Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools...
‘Today is the day that we’ve been waiting for’: CMS superintendent gives remarks on first day back to school
CMS Superintendent Earnest Winston makes remarks on the first day of school
CMS Superintendent Earnest Winston makes remarks on the first day of school
Cheerwine, Old 97 Kettlecorn, and Power Curbers made the cool list.
Coolest things made in NC? Three are from Rowan County
COVID testing for teens increase ahead of return to classroom