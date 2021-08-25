Third homicide in three days under investigation in Salisbury

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Police in Salisbury are investigating the city’s third homicide in three days.

On Tuesday night at approximately 10:57 p.m. officers responded to 642 Williams Rd, regarding a reported shooting. Officers arrived and located Michael Rashad Payne, 29, who had sustained a gunshot wound.

Payne died from his injuries prior to being transported to Novant Heath Rowan Medical Center.

The Salisbury Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division is actively investigating the incident and ask that anyone with information please contact Detective Everette at (704) 638-5333, (704) 638-5262 or email: investigations@salisburync.gov.

Tips may also be submitted to Salisbury/Rowan Crime Stoppers, or by calling 1-866-639-5245.

On Sunday there was a homicide on Carpenters Circle that claimed the life of Gary Lowe, 39. On Tuesday morning just before 3:00 a.m., police say Arturo Alonso, 27, was stabbed to death. Brianna Vaughn was charged in that case.

Police have not said if the cases are related.

