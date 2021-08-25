The summer heat continues and your umbrella may be needed at times

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Hot and muggy conditions continue this week with high temperatures in the lower 90s.

Isolated to scattered rain showers and thunderstorms are possible each day this week, mainly for the afternoon and evening hours.

Here’s what we are tracking this week:

Wednesday: Scattered storms develop for the afternoon, with the lower 90s.

Keep your umbrella in your vehicle for the afternoon and evening hours.

In the Atlantic, a tropical depression may form toward the end of the week.

Jason Myers Tuesday evening forecast (WBTV)

It’s back to school for Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools students and teachers on Wednesday, and the shorts and short sleeve shirts will be the best options.

After a mild start to your Wednesday morning, with lower 70s in the Piedmont and lower 60s in the mountains, temperatures will quickly warm throughout the day.

Wednesday afternoon will feature scattered rain showers and a few storms, yet hot temperatures remain, with highs in the lower 90s for the Piedmont and lower 80s in the mountains.

No organized severe weather is expected, yet with any storm that develops, there will be a threat for heavy rainfall, frequent lightning, and gusty winds.

Isolated storms redevelop for Thursday and Friday with the best chance during the afternoon and evening hours. Afternoon temperatures will remain in the lower 90s each day.

The weekend looks to remain hot with high temperatures hovering in the lower 90s for the afternoon, and isolated, late-day storms possible.

Looking at the tropics, there are three weather disturbances in the Atlantic, that may take on more tropical characteristics by the end of the week.

A weather disturbance in the Central Atlantic has the best chance at becoming a tropical depression in the coming days, as it moves closer to Bermuda. The next name of the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season is “Ida” if another tropical storm develops.

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

Stay safe in the heat!

Meteorologist Jason Myers

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.