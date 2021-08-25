NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Police clear scene after incident involving barricaded person in Rock Hill ends

Officers were called to Chestnut Avenue in response to the barricaded individual.
Police were called for a barricaded person on Chester Avenue in Rock Hill.
Police were called for a barricaded person on Chester Avenue in Rock Hill.(Source: WBTV Sky 3)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 7:27 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV) – Rock Hill police said an incident involving a barricaded person Wednesday morning has come to an end.

According to the Rock Hill Police Department, officers were called to Chestnut Avenue in response to the barricaded individual.

A department spokesperson said it was the result of a domestic investigation they were conducting.

Shortly before 8:30 a.m., a tweet from the department said officers would be leaving as the situation had concluded.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Craig Pierce talks with the Salisbury Police officer who stopped him for driving while impaired.
‘You don’t know who you’re messing with’: Police video shows Rowan County Commissioner during DWI arrest
Since the beginning of August, hospitalizations have increased by over 250% statewide, data...
‘I felt like I had been in the twilight zone’: Patients waiting up to 20 hours for care in Charlotte area emergency rooms
Jody Hall has a long and violent criminal record.
Person found dead behind camper after domestic shooting in Rowan County
Lake drained too much after storm preparations
Price Lake along the Blue Ridge Parkway is still draining, most of the Lake now empty
This means there will no longer be any Disney stores in North Carolina.
Both Disney stores in the Charlotte area to close in September

Latest News

Buses are ready to roll out on the first day of school for Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools...
‘Today is the day that we’ve been waiting for’: CMS superintendent gives remarks on first day back to school
CMS Superintendent Earnest Winston makes remarks on the first day of school
CMS Superintendent Earnest Winston makes remarks on the first day of school
Cheerwine, Old 97 Kettlecorn, and Power Curbers made the cool list.
Coolest things made in NC? Three are from Rowan County
The shooting happened off Williams St. near Standish St.
Third homicide in three days under investigation in Salisbury