Police clear scene after incident involving barricaded person in Rock Hill ends

ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV) – Rock Hill police said an incident involving a barricaded person Wednesday morning has come to an end.

According to the Rock Hill Police Department, officers were called to Chestnut Avenue in response to the barricaded individual.

A department spokesperson said it was the result of a domestic investigation they were conducting.

Shortly before 8:30 a.m., a tweet from the department said officers would be leaving as the situation had concluded.

