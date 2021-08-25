PHOTOS: WBTV is ready for the first day of school

NC DHHS Flu
WBTV is ready for the first day of school!
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 10:09 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The start of a new school year wouldn’t be complete without annual first-day photos. You’ve already started sharing your photos with us, so it’s our turn to share some of our back-to-school throwbacks with you!

1. Al Conklin

Al Conklin as a second grade student in 1971
Al Conklin as a second grade student in 1971(WBTV)

2. Molly Grantham

Molly Grantham smiles for chocolate milk in 1982
Molly Grantham smiles for chocolate milk in 1982(Molly Grantham)

3. Alex Giles

A young Alex Giles poses for a class photo
A young Alex Giles poses for a class photo(Alex Giles)

4. Kristen Miranda

Kristen Miranda sports her Hello Kitty school bookbag
Kristen Miranda sports her Hello Kitty school bookbag(Kristen Miranda)

5. Abby Theodros

Abby Theodros ready for a new school year!
Abby Theodros ready for a new school year!(Abby Theodros)

6. Leigh Brock

Leigh Brock poses with her brother and BFF for a back-to-school pic
Leigh Brock poses with her brother and BFF for a back-to-school pic(Leigh Brock)

7. Morgan Newell

A mini version of Morgan Newell ready for class!
A mini version of Morgan Newell ready for class!(Morgan Newell)

8. Caroline Hicks

Caroline Hicks back-to-school ready!
Caroline Hicks back-to-school ready!(Caroline Hicks)

9. Courtney Cole

Courtney Cole gets ready to head back to school!
Courtney Cole gets ready to head back to school!(WBTV)

10. Mary King

Mary King smiles for her new school year photo!
Mary King smiles for her new school year photo!(WBTV)

