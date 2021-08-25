PHOTOS: WBTV is ready for the first day of school

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The start of a new school year wouldn’t be complete without annual first-day photos. You’ve already started sharing your photos with us, so it’s our turn to share some of our back-to-school throwbacks with you!

1. Al Conklin

Al Conklin as a second grade student in 1971 (WBTV)

2. Molly Grantham

Molly Grantham smiles for chocolate milk in 1982 (Molly Grantham)

3. Alex Giles

A young Alex Giles poses for a class photo (Alex Giles)

4. Kristen Miranda

Kristen Miranda sports her Hello Kitty school bookbag (Kristen Miranda)

5. Abby Theodros

Abby Theodros ready for a new school year! (Abby Theodros)

6. Leigh Brock

Leigh Brock poses with her brother and BFF for a back-to-school pic (Leigh Brock)

7. Morgan Newell

A mini version of Morgan Newell ready for class! (Morgan Newell)

8. Caroline Hicks

Caroline Hicks back-to-school ready! (Caroline Hicks)

9. Courtney Cole

Courtney Cole gets ready to head back to school! (WBTV)

10. Mary King

Mary King smiles for her new school year photo! (WBTV)

