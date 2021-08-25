Once an uptown Charlotte hotspot, Epicentre future uncertain after owner defaults on loan

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - There is an uncertain future for what used to be a shining jewel in the crown of Charlotte.

The Epicentre Uptown has had a rough time bringing in business lately, so much that most of the stores located inside the mall have left, and now word that the center has defaulted on its $85 million loan.

Roughly two-thirds of the shops at the Epicentre have disappeared, making the mall a virtual ghost town. And it is leaving many to wonder if the owners are going to be able to weather the storm, or sink like a stone.

“I really think it’s a disaster,” said a life-long Charlotte resident known as “Lady.”

“Lady” says she has seen the Queen City grow up a lot.

She remembers when there were no skyscrapers or busy intersections. In fact, her father helped build some of the towers in Uptown Charlotte.

That’s why what’s happening to the Epicentre along College Street is so upsetting to her.

“When they first built that building there was so much excitement about that building. But now just to see it desolate like that, it’s crazy,” “Lady” said.

The Epicentre opened to rave reviews, touting a new concept in Uptown Charlotte shopping and dining. It was also a popular place for college and professional sports pep rallies.

But these aren’t the good old days.

In fact for management at the Epicentre things seem to be headed for the cliff.

“Lady” thinks rising crime in and around the mall may be a factor in driving the crowds away.

“It was a very good profitable building until the crime started happening,” she said.

And factors like the pandemic may have also sealed the mall’s fate.

Tuesday in court, the Epicenter’s problems were discussed, including defaulting on an $85 million loan.

“Everything closed down in there ain’t no restaurant anywhere you can eat at, it’s sad, how the city of Charlotte going down,” said Tiera Caldwell.

And while the legal maneuvering goes on to determine the fate of the mall, those who visited the Epicentre hope for the best, and remember the Epicentre in better times.

“They were bumpin,” Caldwell said. “It was live and direct, but now it’s just like a dead building.”

The group now in control of the Epicentre will be meeting with the 50 remaining tenants on September to figure out how stable they are in moving forward.

According to the report, back on July 16, a “receiver” was named to take over control of the property and attempt to recoup assets and manage the property. The receiver is in the process of collecting a lot of documents and information.

The remaining tenants are trying to determine the financial health of the businesses.

The Epicentre is moving forward simultaneously with possible foreclosure and trying to work out a remedy with the lender on its money issues, according to the report. Any foreclosure on the property would impact businesses that are there

Right now, 31% of the property is occupied., while 63% is vacant, according to the receiver.

