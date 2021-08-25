Man charged in Library of Congress bomb threat returns to court, attorney says he’s now getting needed medication

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - A Cleveland County, N.C. man was back in federal court Wednesday.

Floyd Ray Roseberry is facing multiple federal charges after an hours-long standoff with law enforcement on Aug. 19. Roseberry tuned in remotely by video for Wednesday’s appearance. It was a competency hearing to gauge whether Roseberry is fit to stand trial. Behavioral health professionals participated in the proceedings, along with the legal teams.

Prosecutors say, on Aug. 19, Roseberry pulled his pickup truck onto the sidewalk in front of the Library of Congress and claimed he had explosive in his truck. It led to an hours-long standoff with police. Roseberry finally surrendered, was taken into custody, and now faces federal charges of threatening to use a weapon of mass destruction and attempted use of an explosive device. He faces a life sentence, if found guilty.

When Roseberry initially appeared in court on Aug. 20, the judge called for Roseberry to be held without bail pending a medical screening. Roseberry said he was not getting the medicine he needed -- medicine his attorney says he now has.

During Wednesday’s hearing, a doctor argued a longer medical screening is necessary because of concerns surrounding Roseberry’s competency. The doctor said she is in contact with Roseberry’s psychiatrist in North Carolina and that they were working on changing his medicine regimen. The doctor said the medicine Roseberry was receiving did not actually help with his bipolar disorder.

One thing the parties agreed on -- they do not want to drag this competency screening process out for months. They want to move quickly and hope Roseberry’s new regimen helps make that happen.

The plan for now is a 30-day evaluation while Roseberry remains in a D.C. jail. They want to see how he progresses and will reconvene next month. We should note that everyone in the hearing agreed Roseberry does seem to want this psychiatric help.

All parties are due back in court on Sept. 22.

