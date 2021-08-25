NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Man charged in Library of Congress bomb threat returns to court, attorney says he’s now getting needed medication

Library of Congress bomb threat suspect Floyd Ray Roseberry.
Library of Congress bomb threat suspect Floyd Ray Roseberry.(United States District Court for the District of Columbia via AP)
By Peter Zampa
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 5:28 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - A Cleveland County, N.C. man was back in federal court Wednesday.

Floyd Ray Roseberry is facing multiple federal charges after an hours-long standoff with law enforcement on Aug. 19. Roseberry tuned in remotely by video for Wednesday’s appearance. It was a competency hearing to gauge whether Roseberry is fit to stand trial. Behavioral health professionals participated in the proceedings, along with the legal teams.

Prosecutors say, on Aug. 19, Roseberry pulled his pickup truck onto the sidewalk in front of the Library of Congress and claimed he had explosive in his truck. It led to an hours-long standoff with police. Roseberry finally surrendered, was taken into custody, and now faces federal charges of threatening to use a weapon of mass destruction and attempted use of an explosive device. He faces a life sentence, if found guilty.

When Roseberry initially appeared in court on Aug. 20, the judge called for Roseberry to be held without bail pending a medical screening. Roseberry said he was not getting the medicine he needed -- medicine his attorney says he now has.

During Wednesday’s hearing, a doctor argued a longer medical screening is necessary because of concerns surrounding Roseberry’s competency. The doctor said she is in contact with Roseberry’s psychiatrist in North Carolina and that they were working on changing his medicine regimen. The doctor said the medicine Roseberry was receiving did not actually help with his bipolar disorder.

One thing the parties agreed on -- they do not want to drag this competency screening process out for months. They want to move quickly and hope Roseberry’s new regimen helps make that happen.

The plan for now is a 30-day evaluation while Roseberry remains in a D.C. jail. They want to see how he progresses and will reconvene next month. We should note that everyone in the hearing agreed Roseberry does seem to want this psychiatric help.

All parties are due back in court on Sept. 22.

Copyright 2021 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Craig Pierce talks with the Salisbury Police officer who stopped him for driving while impaired.
‘You don’t know who you’re messing with’: Police video shows Rowan County Commissioner during DWI arrest
Since the beginning of August, hospitalizations have increased by over 250% statewide, data...
‘I felt like I had been in the twilight zone’: Patients waiting up to 20 hours for care in Charlotte area emergency rooms
Lake drained too much after storm preparations
Price Lake along the Blue Ridge Parkway is still draining, most of the Lake now empty
Jody Hall has a long and violent criminal record.
Person found dead behind camper after domestic shooting in Rowan County
This means there will no longer be any Disney stores in North Carolina.
Both Disney stores in the Charlotte area to close in September

Latest News

FILE - This file photo provided by the Kent County Sheriff shows Ty Garbin.
Man gets 6 years in prison in Michigan governor kidnap plot
Serena Williams prepares for a practice session ahead of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships, in...
Serena, Venus Williams out of US Open; 1st time since 2003
‘A real American hero’: Chester SC World War II POW Pete Wylie dies at 96
‘A real American hero’: Chester SC World War II POW Pete Wylie dies at 96
Since Aug. 14, the U.S. has evacuated and facilitated the evacuation of about 30,300 people on...
US says 1,500 Americans may still await Kabul evacuation
FILE - In this June 18, 2015, file photo, mourners pass by a makeshift memorial on the sidewalk...
Death sentence upheld for Dylann Roof in Black church slayings