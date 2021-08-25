NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Lawsuit: Transgender teen strip-searched at N.C. airport

The lawsuit says that rather than submit her child to the search, Kimberly Erway rented a car and drove hundreds of miles to their home at the time in New York state.
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 3:55 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - A North Carolina woman is suing the Transportation Security Administration, saying her transgender teenager was ordered to undergo a strip-search at an airport.

The News & Observer of Raleigh reports the lawsuit says that when 15-year-old Jamii Erway passed through a checkpoint in 2019, the teen triggered a “false positive” and was told she would have to have her genitals inspected in a private room.

The lawsuit says that rather than submit her child to the search, Kimberly Erway rented a car and drove hundreds of miles to their home at the time in New York state.

TSA officials declined to comment Wednesday, citing pending litigation.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Craig Pierce talks with the Salisbury Police officer who stopped him for driving while impaired.
‘You don’t know who you’re messing with’: Police video shows Rowan County Commissioner during DWI arrest
Since the beginning of August, hospitalizations have increased by over 250% statewide, data...
‘I felt like I had been in the twilight zone’: Patients waiting up to 20 hours for care in Charlotte area emergency rooms
Lake drained too much after storm preparations
Price Lake along the Blue Ridge Parkway is still draining, most of the Lake now empty
Jody Hall has a long and violent criminal record.
Person found dead behind camper after domestic shooting in Rowan County
This means there will no longer be any Disney stores in North Carolina.
Both Disney stores in the Charlotte area to close in September

Latest News

53 inmates out of a total of 322 have tested positive for COVID-19.
Dozens of cases of COVID-19 in Rowan Detention Center
Crime Stoppers: Police looking for man who robbed south Charlotte convenience store with rifle
Crime Stoppers: Police looking for man who robbed south Charlotte convenience store with rifle
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools to offer incentives for recent hires in four shortage areas
COVID-19 cases on the rise in the Mecklenburg County Detention Center
COVID-19 cases on the rise in the Mecklenburg County Detention Center