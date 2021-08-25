Lawsuit: Transgender teen strip-searched at N.C. airport

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - A North Carolina woman is suing the Transportation Security Administration, saying her transgender teenager was ordered to undergo a strip-search at an airport.

The News & Observer of Raleigh reports the lawsuit says that when 15-year-old Jamii Erway passed through a checkpoint in 2019, the teen triggered a “false positive” and was told she would have to have her genitals inspected in a private room.

The lawsuit says that rather than submit her child to the search, Kimberly Erway rented a car and drove hundreds of miles to their home at the time in New York state.

TSA officials declined to comment Wednesday, citing pending litigation.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.