‘I’m heartbroken’: Former CBS correspondents, one a former WBTV anchor, reflect on Afghanistan experience as Taliban continues takeover

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - We are just days away from the August 31 deadline set by President Biden to get all Americans completely out of Afghanistan.

It’s brought to an end a military engagement that has lasted just short of 20 years.

“We are currently on a pace to finish by August the 31st, the sooner we can finish the better,” Biden said. “Each day of operations brings added risk to our troops. But the completion by August 31 depends upon the Taliban, continuing to cooperate and allow access to the airport for those who were transported, transporting out and no disruption to our operations. In addition, I’ve asked the Pentagon and the State Department for contingency plans to adjust the time should that become necessary.”

“We went to do what the American people wanted us to do and we protected each other and in the time that we were there in Afghanistan,” Afghanistan veteran Sam Rogers said. “Through its unsustainability, we made it a better place.”

Tuesday alone, more than 19,000 people were airlifted out of Afghanistan. Since August 14, the number is 82,300.

And since July, it is 87,900.

How many more need to get out?

No one seems to know.

This is a tough time for veterans who served in Afghanistan as well as family members who lost someone there.

It’s hard for volunteers who worked to bring things like medicine and schooling to the country.

It’s also been a time of reflection for the reporters who have been telling us the stories in Afghanistan’s cities and villages.

Randall Pinkston and Drew Levinson, both long-time CBS News correspondents, talked to our Steve Crump about their experiences in Afghanistan.

“I volunteered to go to Afghanistan. I wanted to see it,” Levinson said. “I wanted to report on it. I wanted to be part of it.”

Levinson spent part of 2002 reporting from Afghanistan for CBS News.

A decade earlier, he was assigned to the anchor desk here at WBTV.

“I’m heartbroken now for the people of Afghanistan as I see it 20 years later,” Levinson said.

Levinson’s heartstrings are tugged by the compelling images emerging from Kabul and across the country during the Taliban takeover.

That means taking in collective desperation on the tarmac, survival of the youngest unable to fend for themselves, and comprehending how today’s uncertainty clearly redefines day-to-day life.

“When I was there, I saw little girls starting to get an education, going to school, being considered equals, which they had never been before, and it is going to go back to what it was what were the last 20 years for,” Levinson said.

White House diplomacy drives much of the international narrative in a troubled land full of stirring memories now hard for network correspondents to turn loose.

“I had been in a few hot zones, but nothing like Afghanistan,” said Pinkston.

Pinkston retired from CBS News in 2013, and Afghanistan was one of the hot zones he covered.

‘I’m heartbroken’: Former CBS correspondents, one a former WBTV anchor, reflect on Afghanistan experience as Taliban continues takeover (WBTV)

His personal diary from a series of dispatches still lives online, and he’s among the many now questioning how the situation there unraveled.

“Some of our political leaders didn’t keep their eyes on the ball,” Levinson said. “It was dangerous when we were there.”

The danger in this war-torn nation is a given, and those who have been on ground realize hardship is inevitable.

“There’s gonna be some suffering, no doubt about it, and that is sad,” Pinkston said.

There is sadness in a country remaining in search of itself.

“The majority of people who live there want to live in peace and they can’t,” Pinkston said.

