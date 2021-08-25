NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

HOT afternoon could lead to thunderstorms

First Alert Weather: Today’s highs will reach the low 90s but it will feel more like 100 degrees.
After school forecast
After school forecast(First Alert Weather)
By Leigh Brock
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 12:44 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - There’s a First Alert for the possibility of afternoon storms. Some could bring heavy rain and gusty winds.

  • 100 degree heat index
  • Thunderstorms possible
  • HOT weekend!

The kids may be back in school, but summer weather isn’t giving up any time soon. Today’s highs will reach the low 90s but it will feel more like 100 degrees. Thunderstorms could crank up any time during the afternoon. A few could be strong to severe as kids are headed home from school or during the evening commute.

Futurecast
Futurecast(First Alert Weather)

Thursday will bring a 30 percent chance for thunderstorms and Friday the chance falls to 10 percent. That means today is the best chance we have of seeing rain this week. Highs will stay in the low to mid-90s. Still, it will feel hotter.

The weekend will take us to the mid-90s and again it should feel more like 100 degrees. Rain chances will be low for Saturday and Sunday.

Afternoon storms are possible again next week as highs stay above 90 degrees.

There are three disturbances we’re monitoring in the tropics.

Tropical weather outlook
Tropical weather outlook(First Alert Weather)

Two of them have an 80 percent chance of formation over the next five days. One of them seems to be headed toward the Gulf of Mexico toward the weekend. We’ll keep a close eye on it as to if and how it may impact the Carolinas.

Make it a great afternoon!

- Meteorologist Leigh Brock

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Craig Pierce talks with the Salisbury Police officer who stopped him for driving while impaired.
‘You don’t know who you’re messing with’: Police video shows Rowan County Commissioner during DWI arrest
Since the beginning of August, hospitalizations have increased by over 250% statewide, data...
‘I felt like I had been in the twilight zone’: Patients waiting up to 20 hours for care in Charlotte area emergency rooms
Lake drained too much after storm preparations
Price Lake along the Blue Ridge Parkway is still draining, most of the Lake now empty
Jody Hall has a long and violent criminal record.
Person found dead behind camper after domestic shooting in Rowan County
This means there will no longer be any Disney stores in North Carolina.
Both Disney stores in the Charlotte area to close in September

Latest News

Today’s highs will reach the low 90s but it will feel more like 100 degrees.
First Alert Weather: HOT afternoon could lead to thunderstorms
First Alert Weather: Warm and muggy back-to-school morning, First Alert for possible afternoon...
Warm and muggy back-to-school morning, First Alert for possible afternoon thunderstorms
Bus Stop Forecast for CMS's first day back to school!
Bus Stop Forecast for CMS's first day back to school!
First Alert Weather: Warm and muggy back-to-school morning, First Alert for possible afternoon...
First Alert Weather: Warm and muggy morning, First Alert for possible afternoon thunderstorms