HOT afternoon could lead to thunderstorms

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - There’s a First Alert for the possibility of afternoon storms. Some could bring heavy rain and gusty winds.

100 degree heat index

Thunderstorms possible

HOT weekend!

The kids may be back in school, but summer weather isn’t giving up any time soon. Today’s highs will reach the low 90s but it will feel more like 100 degrees. Thunderstorms could crank up any time during the afternoon. A few could be strong to severe as kids are headed home from school or during the evening commute.

Futurecast (First Alert Weather)

Thursday will bring a 30 percent chance for thunderstorms and Friday the chance falls to 10 percent. That means today is the best chance we have of seeing rain this week. Highs will stay in the low to mid-90s. Still, it will feel hotter.

The weekend will take us to the mid-90s and again it should feel more like 100 degrees. Rain chances will be low for Saturday and Sunday.

Afternoon storms are possible again next week as highs stay above 90 degrees.

There are three disturbances we’re monitoring in the tropics.

Tropical weather outlook (First Alert Weather)

Two of them have an 80 percent chance of formation over the next five days. One of them seems to be headed toward the Gulf of Mexico toward the weekend. We’ll keep a close eye on it as to if and how it may impact the Carolinas.

Make it a great afternoon!

- Meteorologist Leigh Brock

