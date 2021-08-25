NC DHHS Flu
Gaston County offering incentive for employees to get COVID-19 vaccine

The county will pay employees $250 if they are vaccinated by Oct. 15.
The COVID-19 vaccine can protect against the unpredictability of the virus as it evolves, according to MCPH.(KKCO/KJCT)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 10:58 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) – Gaston County employees will receive some extra money if they get the COVID-19 vaccine.

The Gaston County Board of Commissioners approved a plan Tuesday night that will pay $250 to any county employee who is vaccinated by Oct. 15, a press release stated.

If more than 75% of the county’s more than 1,700 employees get the vaccine by Oct. 15, those vaccinated employees will be in line to receive $250 more, county officials said.

COVID-19 sick time, as well as medical treatment, screening and testing for employees, has cost Gaston County approximately $1.3 million to date, staff said.

“The longer we go with a significant percentage of our employees not vaccinated, the greater risk we put ourselves in operationally,” Gaston County Manager Dr. Kim Eagle said.

Nearly 95,000 Gaston County residents – 42% of the population - have received at least one vaccine dose as of Tuesday, according to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.

Approximately 38%, or 86,192 county residents, are currently fully vaccinated, state health officials said.

