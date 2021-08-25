NC DHHS Flu
GALLERY: Students smile big as CMS goes back to school

First day of first and third grade
First day of first and third grade(Source: Terrence Massey-Matthews)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 10:14 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – For more than 143,000 Charlotte students, Wednesday was the day to head back to class.

It was the first day of school for Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools and the kids seemed eager to get the new year started right.

WBTV asked viewers to submit those first day of school pictures and several submissions have come in.

See below for some highlights and be sure and submit your child’s back-to-school photos here.

Plus, we want to know – how happy were your kids to go back to class today? Vote in our poll!

