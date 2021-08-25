Fort Mill School District to obey S.C. mask mandate ban, citing need of state funding

FORT MILL, S.C. (WBTV) - Leaders with the Fort Mill School District says they will not be requiring masks in schools and will obey the current law in South Carolina that bans mask mandates in schools.

The school leaders say this decision comes down to the district not being able to operate without state funding. During a school board meeting, Dr. Chuck Epps discussed the issue.

According to Proviso 1.108, school districts will not be allowed to use any state-appropriated funds to require, announce or enforce the use of masks by students or employees in any educational facilities.

Fort Mill school officials say the large majority of the district’s operating budget is derived from state funding, so the district could not operate if it lost state funding under the proviso.

“In order to maintain operations and continue to provide educational services to our community, the district must remain in compliance with all South Carolina Funding laws,” an email from the school district read.

These are some of the mitigation strategies in place within Fort Mill School District:

Masks are highly recommended for students and staff

3ft social distancing where possible

Limited student/class interactions

Contact tracing

Limited return of volunteers

Cleaning and sanitizing of schools and buses

Ongoing installation of the Air Guardian System

50 percent capacity use of elementary cafeteria space

Increased number of lunches and eating spaces in middle and high schools

Based on current case information, officials say the school district will be implementing the following additional mitigation strategies beginning this week:

Elementary schools will return to meals in the classroom.

Class interactions during recess periods will be limited or suspended.

All out-of-district academic field trips are suspended.

No volunteers or visitors will be allowed in the buildings.

All large participation events such as open houses or pep rallies will be canceled or transitioned to virtual events.

All sports programs and events will follow the guidance of the SCHSL.

The debate continues over South Carolina’s law against mask mandates in schools, including most recently the American Civil Liberties Union filing a federal lawsuit over the law.

The lawsuit argues the ban effectively excludes vulnerable students from public schools and disproportionately impacts students with underlying health conditions or disabilities, who are at risk of becoming seriously ill if they contract COVID-19.

South Carolina legislators included a provision in the state’s general budget that prevented school districts from using state funding to mandate masks in schools.

Gov. Henry McMaster has said parents should have the choice of whether or not children should wear masks in schools.

