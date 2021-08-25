Forest Creek Middle School moving to virtual learning due to rise in COVID-19 cases

This article has 219 words with a read time of approximately 1 minute and 2 seconds.

FORT MILL, S.C. (WBTV) – Forest Creek Middle School will transition to virtual learning due to a rise in COVID-19 cases that have shown the presence of community spread within the school, district officials announced Wednesday.

The Fort Mill School District determined that all face-to-face Forest Creek Middle students will start virtual learning on Thursday, Aug. 26.

Following guidance from the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control, students will remain in virtual learning for 14 days in order to slow the spread of the virus, a press release stated. All afterschool activities, sports and clubs are also canceled.

Face-to-face learning will resume on Thursday, Sept. 9, district officials said.

According to the release, community spread is determined when contact tracing shows there is a clear path that indicates widespread transmission of the COVID-19 virus is taking place at a school facility and new positive cases cannot be associated with any outside source.

“We understand this transition may cause a hardship for some families and we can assure this decision was made after a thorough review of our contact tracing data and with the safety of our students, staff and community in mind,” the release stated.

School administration and teachers will communicate specific details for the virtual learning process, according to the district.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.