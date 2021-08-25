NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Forest Creek Middle School moving to virtual learning due to rise in COVID-19 cases

Face-to-face learning will resume on Thursday, Sept. 9, district officials said.
Forest Creek Middle School will switch to virtual learning for two weeks following a rise in...
Forest Creek Middle School will switch to virtual learning for two weeks following a rise in COVID-19 cases.(Mary Green)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 2:03 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

This article has 219 words with a read time of approximately 1 minute and 2 seconds.

FORT MILL, S.C. (WBTV) – Forest Creek Middle School will transition to virtual learning due to a rise in COVID-19 cases that have shown the presence of community spread within the school, district officials announced Wednesday.

The Fort Mill School District determined that all face-to-face Forest Creek Middle students will start virtual learning on Thursday, Aug. 26.

Following guidance from the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control, students will remain in virtual learning for 14 days in order to slow the spread of the virus, a press release stated. All afterschool activities, sports and clubs are also canceled.

Face-to-face learning will resume on Thursday, Sept. 9, district officials said.

According to the release, community spread is determined when contact tracing shows there is a clear path that indicates widespread transmission of the COVID-19 virus is taking place at a school facility and new positive cases cannot be associated with any outside source.

“We understand this transition may cause a hardship for some families and we can assure this decision was made after a thorough review of our contact tracing data and with the safety of our students, staff and community in mind,” the release stated.

School administration and teachers will communicate specific details for the virtual learning process, according to the district.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Craig Pierce talks with the Salisbury Police officer who stopped him for driving while impaired.
‘You don’t know who you’re messing with’: Police video shows Rowan County Commissioner during DWI arrest
Since the beginning of August, hospitalizations have increased by over 250% statewide, data...
‘I felt like I had been in the twilight zone’: Patients waiting up to 20 hours for care in Charlotte area emergency rooms
Lake drained too much after storm preparations
Price Lake along the Blue Ridge Parkway is still draining, most of the Lake now empty
Jody Hall has a long and violent criminal record.
Person found dead behind camper after domestic shooting in Rowan County
This means there will no longer be any Disney stores in North Carolina.
Both Disney stores in the Charlotte area to close in September

Latest News

COVID-19 cases on the rise in the Mecklenburg County Detention Center
COVID-19 cases on the rise in the Mecklenburg County Detention Center
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has released new data about COVID-19...
North Carolina records more than 6,100 new COVID-19 cases
Coronavirus cases in South Carolina
South Carolina health officials reporting 27 deaths, 2,600+ new COVID-19 cases
The Orange County, Fla., School Board voted to mandate masks for at least two months.
Masks mandates for Orange County, Fla., schools