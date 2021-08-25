NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Dozens of CMS parents push for virtual learning in K-2

More than 150 CMS parents signed a petition online pushing the Board of Education to allow virtual learning in all age groups.
(Pexels)
By Kristi O'Connor
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 5:18 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

This article has 405 words with a read time of approximately 2 minutes and 1 second.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Nearly 2,400 Charlotte Mecklenburg School students will be learning virtually in the 2021-2022 school year.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools expanded its virtual learning options to include more students. Previously, only high school students could opt for virtual learning.

CMS’ virtual learning program is separate from remote learning that most students took part in during the pandemic.

Now, CMS is offering virtual learning to students in grades 3 through 12. Still, many parents hope CMS will expand virtual learning to kindergarten through second grade.

More than 150 CMS parents signed a petition online pushing the Board of Education to allow virtual learning in all age groups.

“CMS is on the leading edge of what school districts are doing but even that is not enough for kids like mine,” parent Stacy Staggs said.

Staggs is the mother of twin girls who are in second grade.

She says they have complex medical needs that make them more susceptible to complications if they get COVID-19.

Staggs hoped to enroll her girls in virtual learning, but because they are in second grade it’s unavailable.

She is keeping them at home until she can get them into homebound schooling. But she knows, not all families will qualify for homebound learning.

“And they still may be going home to someone who has a medical issue that may be more susceptible,” Staggs said. “So, their parents may also be faced with the impossible choice of risking health and safety or attending school in person.”

Nagavalli Sivaraj does not want to risk her son’s health by sending him to school in person, but she says he is too young to qualify for virtual learning within CMS. She put him on the waitlist anyway and is exploring other options.

“We are so concerned about in-person learning with the current situation, so we opted to keep him at home instead,” Sivaraj said.

Emily Lay was also hoping to enroll her second-grader in virtual learning. She said he spent most of his first two years in school learning remotely and he did well.

“He did half of kindergarten, all of the first grade, and he planned to do it in 2nd grade too, until we learned it wasn’t an option at all,” Lay said.

According to its website, CMS is not offering virtual learning to K through 2nd grade because “best teaching practices for this age group require in-person”.

Enrollment for virtual learning has already passed, but if a student wants to make a switch, they will be placed on a waitlist.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Craig Pierce talks with the Salisbury Police officer who stopped him for driving while impaired.
‘You don’t know who you’re messing with’: Police video shows Rowan County Commissioner during DWI arrest
Since the beginning of August, hospitalizations have increased by over 250% statewide, data...
‘I felt like I had been in the twilight zone’: Patients waiting up to 20 hours for care in Charlotte area emergency rooms
Lake drained too much after storm preparations
Price Lake along the Blue Ridge Parkway is still draining, most of the Lake now empty
Jody Hall has a long and violent criminal record.
Person found dead behind camper after domestic shooting in Rowan County
This means there will no longer be any Disney stores in North Carolina.
Both Disney stores in the Charlotte area to close in September

Latest News

‘A real American hero’: Chester SC World War II POW Pete Wylie dies at 96
‘A real American hero’: Chester SC World War II POW Pete Wylie dies at 96
Buses are ready to roll out on the first day of school for Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools...
‘Today is the day that we’ve been waiting for’: CMS superintendent gives remarks on first day back to school
Library of Congress bomb threat suspect Floyd Ray Roseberry.
Man charged in Library of Congress bomb threat returns to court, attorney says he’s now getting needed medication
Based on current case information, officials say the school district will be implementing...
District adds protocols and amid increase in COVID-19 cases
Hospitalizations are up dramatically at Carolinas HealthCare Blue Ridge in Morganton due to...
Burke Co. seeing record number of COVID-19 hospitalizations