Dozens of cases of COVID-19 in Rowan Detention Center

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - There are currently dozens of COVID-19 cases active in the Rowan County Detention Center, according to officials.

As of Wednesday afternoon, 53 inmates out of a total of 322 have tested positive for COVID.

“Any inmate that is positive for COVID is being housed with other inmates that have been tested positive,” said Major John Sifford. “No inmates that have tested positive are being housed with inmates that are symptom free of COVID.”

Five members of the staff are now on COVID protocols.

“Detention Staff and inmate workers that are supervised by Detention Staff are sanitizing all common areas of the Detention Center constantly,” Sifford added. “Last year the Detention Center purchased a sprayer system that uses approved chemicals to sanitize all types of surfaces, so the sprayer is being utilized constantly along with regular cleaning methods to minimize any further spread of COVID.”

Inmates do have the option of getting the COVID vaccination.

“The inmates do have the option to get the vaccine when they are booked in, and they can also get it later, if they choose to do so,” Sifford added. “They do have the ability to get it when they make the decision that they need it.”

Major Sifford said he is not aware of how many inmates have been vaccinated, but did say that 6were vaccinated on Tuesday.

