NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Dozens of cases of COVID-19 in Rowan Detention Center

Inmates have the option of taking the vaccine, officials say
53 inmates out of a total of 322 have tested positive for COVID-19.
53 inmates out of a total of 322 have tested positive for COVID-19.(David Whisenant-WBTV)
By David Whisenant
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 3:50 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - There are currently dozens of COVID-19 cases active in the Rowan County Detention Center, according to officials.

As of Wednesday afternoon, 53 inmates out of a total of 322 have tested positive for COVID.

“Any inmate that is positive for COVID is being housed with other inmates that have been tested positive,” said Major John Sifford. “No inmates that have tested positive are being housed with inmates that are symptom free of COVID.”

Five members of the staff are now on COVID protocols.

“Detention Staff and inmate workers that are supervised by Detention Staff are sanitizing all common areas of the Detention Center constantly,” Sifford added. “Last year the Detention Center purchased a sprayer system that uses approved chemicals to sanitize all types of surfaces, so the sprayer is being utilized constantly along with regular cleaning methods to minimize any further spread of COVID.”

Inmates do have the option of getting the COVID vaccination.

“The inmates do have the option to get the vaccine when they are booked in, and they can also get it later, if they choose to do so,” Sifford added.  “They do have the ability to get it when they make the decision that they need it.”

Major Sifford said he is not aware of how many inmates have been vaccinated, but did say that 6were vaccinated on Tuesday.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Craig Pierce talks with the Salisbury Police officer who stopped him for driving while impaired.
‘You don’t know who you’re messing with’: Police video shows Rowan County Commissioner during DWI arrest
Since the beginning of August, hospitalizations have increased by over 250% statewide, data...
‘I felt like I had been in the twilight zone’: Patients waiting up to 20 hours for care in Charlotte area emergency rooms
Lake drained too much after storm preparations
Price Lake along the Blue Ridge Parkway is still draining, most of the Lake now empty
Jody Hall has a long and violent criminal record.
Person found dead behind camper after domestic shooting in Rowan County
This means there will no longer be any Disney stores in North Carolina.
Both Disney stores in the Charlotte area to close in September

Latest News

Crime Stoppers: Police looking for man who robbed south Charlotte convenience store with rifle
Crime Stoppers: Police looking for man who robbed south Charlotte convenience store with rifle
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools to offer incentives for recent hires in four shortage areas
COVID-19 cases on the rise in the Mecklenburg County Detention Center
COVID-19 cases on the rise in the Mecklenburg County Detention Center
Forest Creek Middle School will switch to virtual learning for two weeks following a rise in...
Forest Creek Middle School moving to virtual learning due to rise in COVID-19 cases