NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Crime Stoppers: Police looking for man who robbed south Charlotte convenience store with rifle

Detectives from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department are hoping to identify a man who...
Detectives from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department are hoping to identify a man who robbed a south Charlotte convenience store at gunpoint.(CMPD)
By Alex Giles
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 12:53 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Detectives from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department are hoping to identify a man who robbed a south Charlotte convenience store at gunpoint.

The incident happened around 5:30 a.m. Friday, July 30 at the Sam’s Mart convenience store located at 4235 Providence Road in south Charlotte.

Surveillance footage from the store’s security cameras shows the man walk up to the business and speak to a store employee at the front door.

“The victim asked the suspect to leave the store. That suspect refused. He then pulled out the firearm and pointed it at the victim and told him to go to the register,” explained Detective Adrian Johnson from the CMPD Crime Stoppers.

The surveillance footage shows the man brandish the rifle and follow the store employee to the front cash register. The suspect grabs money from the register and then tries to gain entry into a store safe. After unsuccessfully attempting to open the safe, the man then starts collecting cigarettes from behind the counter.

The man keeps the rifle close throughout the duration of the robbery. Johnson said it is uncommon to see a suspect use a rifle during an armed robbery.

“Normally suspects use something that they can conceal better so it’s not practical to see someone rob a convenience store with a rifle,” explained Johnson.

Police said the man filled a trashcan from the store with more than 200 packs of Newport cigarettes worth more than $1,500. Officers said the man also stole more than $170 from the store cash register. Surveillance footage shows the man leave the business on foot.

Police said the man was wearing a black ski mask, gray Columbia jacket, black Nike shorts and red Nike Air Max shoes. Detectives think the man may be connected to other crimes in the Charlotte area.

“It’s very important we get this guy off the street,” said Johnson. “He’s going to end up killing somebody or getting killed himself. We want the people to look at these videos and pictures to help us identify this suspect. We believe someone in the area may know him.”

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600. Tipsters can remain anonymous and they can receive a cash reward if they have information that leads to an arrest.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Craig Pierce talks with the Salisbury Police officer who stopped him for driving while impaired.
‘You don’t know who you’re messing with’: Police video shows Rowan County Commissioner during DWI arrest
Since the beginning of August, hospitalizations have increased by over 250% statewide, data...
‘I felt like I had been in the twilight zone’: Patients waiting up to 20 hours for care in Charlotte area emergency rooms
Lake drained too much after storm preparations
Price Lake along the Blue Ridge Parkway is still draining, most of the Lake now empty
Jody Hall has a long and violent criminal record.
Person found dead behind camper after domestic shooting in Rowan County
This means there will no longer be any Disney stores in North Carolina.
Both Disney stores in the Charlotte area to close in September

Latest News

The U.S. Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed the death sentence for Dylann Roof in the...
Court upholds death sentence for Charleston church shooter Dylann Roof
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has released new data about COVID-19...
North Carolina records more than 6,100 new COVID-19 cases
Coronavirus cases in South Carolina
South Carolina health officials reporting 27 deaths, 2,600+ new COVID-19 cases
Aaron Larry Bowman sustained a broken jaw, broken ribs and other injuries during a May 2019...
NEW VIDEO: Monroe man screams ‘I’m not resisting!’ as he’s beaten by state trooper