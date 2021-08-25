Crime Stoppers: Police looking for man who robbed south Charlotte convenience store with rifle

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Detectives from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department are hoping to identify a man who robbed a south Charlotte convenience store at gunpoint.

The incident happened around 5:30 a.m. Friday, July 30 at the Sam’s Mart convenience store located at 4235 Providence Road in south Charlotte.

Surveillance footage from the store’s security cameras shows the man walk up to the business and speak to a store employee at the front door.

“The victim asked the suspect to leave the store. That suspect refused. He then pulled out the firearm and pointed it at the victim and told him to go to the register,” explained Detective Adrian Johnson from the CMPD Crime Stoppers.

The surveillance footage shows the man brandish the rifle and follow the store employee to the front cash register. The suspect grabs money from the register and then tries to gain entry into a store safe. After unsuccessfully attempting to open the safe, the man then starts collecting cigarettes from behind the counter.

The man keeps the rifle close throughout the duration of the robbery. Johnson said it is uncommon to see a suspect use a rifle during an armed robbery.

“Normally suspects use something that they can conceal better so it’s not practical to see someone rob a convenience store with a rifle,” explained Johnson.

Police said the man filled a trashcan from the store with more than 200 packs of Newport cigarettes worth more than $1,500. Officers said the man also stole more than $170 from the store cash register. Surveillance footage shows the man leave the business on foot.

Police said the man was wearing a black ski mask, gray Columbia jacket, black Nike shorts and red Nike Air Max shoes. Detectives think the man may be connected to other crimes in the Charlotte area.

“It’s very important we get this guy off the street,” said Johnson. “He’s going to end up killing somebody or getting killed himself. We want the people to look at these videos and pictures to help us identify this suspect. We believe someone in the area may know him.”

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600. Tipsters can remain anonymous and they can receive a cash reward if they have information that leads to an arrest.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.