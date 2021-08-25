NC DHHS Flu
COVID-19 cases on the rise in the Mecklenburg County Detention Center

There are currently 61 residents in custody that have tested positive.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 2:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - COVID-19 cases have been rising across the state, and the Mecklenburg County Detention Center-Central is no exception.

There are currently 61 residents in custody that have tested positive for COVID-19 at MCDCC. Eleven housing units have been designated for Respiratory Isolation and one housing unit has been designated for Respiratory Quarantine.

Residents in Respiratory Isolation (positive, symptomatic, or deemed by medical providers to have experienced a significant risk of exposure) and Respiratory Quarantine (with a known, but less significant exposure) are kept separate and apart from all others to mitigate potential spread among approximately 1,530 total residents in custody at MCDCC at this time.

Everyone coming into MCDCC are screened for symptoms, issued a face covering, offered a COVID-19 vaccine if they are not fully vaccinated and placed in a quarantine/isolation housing unit for 14 days where they are monitored for symptoms.

All residents in a quarantine/isolation housing unit sleep on a mattress with a base.

