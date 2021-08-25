NC DHHS Flu
Coolest things made in NC? Three are from Rowan County

Cheerwine, Old 97 Kettlecorn, and Power Curbers make the list
Cheerwine, Old 97 Kettlecorn, and Power Curbers made the cool list.
Cheerwine, Old 97 Kettlecorn, and Power Curbers made the cool list.(Facebook)
By David Whisenant
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 6:43 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - The North Carolina Chamber is holding its annual “Coolest Thing Made in NC” competition, and three of the 68 nominees are made in Rowan County.

Rowan is represented by Cheerwine, a cherry soft drink, the 5700-D Curb & Gutter Machine, a concrete slipform machine created by Power Curbers, and Old 97 Kettlecorn, a family-run popcorn company.

Voting is open to the public and is available by clicking here. Fifteen semifinalists will be announced on Sept. 2, followed by another round of voting before the finalists are named on Sept. 17. A winner will be named on National Manufacturing Day, Oct. 1.

”Congratulations to our 2021 nominees; each product tells a special story of the impact and innovation manufacturers have on our great state,” NC Chamber President and CEO Gary Salamido said in a release. “As we always say at the NC Chamber: what’s made in North Carolina makes North Carolina.”

The inaugural winner in 2020 was Thomas Built Buses’ electric school buses. 

“It’s exciting to see Rowan County so well-represented in the running for ‘Coolest Thing Made in NC,’” said Jay Garneau, Rowan EDC Marketing & Communications Manager. “We know there could’ve been a dozen more nominees from Rowan, but we encourage everyone to click the link to vote and support Cheerwine, Power Curbers and Old 97 Kettlecorn.”

