CMS shares enrollment, COVID-19 updates ahead of first day of school

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The first day of school for Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools students is on the horizon.

CMS is welcoming back 143,411 students on Wednesday, August 25.

“Our staff is ready, I believe our students are ready to come in back in person for a more normal start of the school year,” said Superintendent Earnest Winston.

CMS is still accepting new students into the district. Students should enroll directly with their home school.

Click here to enroll your child in CMS.

A total of 2,355 students are enrolled in virtual schools. This is not the same as remote learning and students will need to apply through CMS’ student placement process.

Virtual School is only being offered for students in grades 3-12. Students who applied after August 19 will be placed on a waitlist.

Masks are required for all staff, students, and visitors regardless of their vaccination status.

The district says students who are in close contact with a person who tests positive do not have to quarantine if they are wearing a mask and are not showing symptoms.

CMS says any staff members who have to quarantine are able to still get paid.

WBTV obtained a copy of Aug. 20 letter to CMS Superintendent Earnest Winston from Mecklenburg County Public Health Director Gibbie Harris.

Harris outlined several recommendations for CMS to implement as they start the school year include hiring more staff specifically for COVID-19 response, including additional staff at the administration level and other staff at the individual school level to help with testing, contact tracing, education and linkage to the Health Department and data support.

CMS Chief Human Resources Officer Christine Pejot says CMS was approved on Friday to use COVID-19 funding to provide additional support at schools.

“We will be hiring six regional COVID-19 support coordinators that will be on the ground supporting to answer questions around COVID-19 related protocols. There to increase education and awareness around getting the vaccine, helping with things like contact tracing,” Pejot said.

CMS is still working to hire teachers, nurses, and school bus drivers. There are currently 135 teacher positions, 88 bus drivers including staff on approved leave, and 37 nurse positions.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.