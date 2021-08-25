NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

CMS shares enrollment, COVID-19 updates ahead of first day of school

(Storyblocks)
By Courtney Cole
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 8:16 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The first day of school for Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools students is on the horizon.

CMS is welcoming back 143,411 students on Wednesday, August 25.

“Our staff is ready, I believe our students are ready to come in back in person for a more normal start of the school year,” said Superintendent Earnest Winston.

CMS is still accepting new students into the district. Students should enroll directly with their home school.

Click here to enroll your child in CMS.

A total of 2,355 students are enrolled in virtual schools. This is not the same as remote learning and students will need to apply through CMS’ student placement process.

CMS VIRTUAL SCHOOLS

Virtual School is only being offered for students in grades 3-12. Students who applied after August 19 will be placed on a waitlist.

Masks are required for all staff, students, and visitors regardless of their vaccination status.

The district says students who are in close contact with a person who tests positive do not have to quarantine if they are wearing a mask and are not showing symptoms.

CMS says any staff members who have to quarantine are able to still get paid.

WBTV obtained a copy of Aug. 20 letter to CMS Superintendent Earnest Winston from Mecklenburg County Public Health Director Gibbie Harris.

Letter from public health director to CMS superintendent makes COVID-19 recommendations for school year

Harris outlined several recommendations for CMS to implement as they start the school year include hiring more staff specifically for COVID-19 response, including additional staff at the administration level and other staff at the individual school level to help with testing, contact tracing, education and linkage to the Health Department and data support.

CMS Chief Human Resources Officer Christine Pejot says CMS was approved on Friday to use COVID-19 funding to provide additional support at schools.

“We will be hiring six regional COVID-19 support coordinators that will be on the ground supporting to answer questions around COVID-19 related protocols. There to increase education and awareness around getting the vaccine, helping with things like contact tracing,” Pejot said.

CMS is still working to hire teachers, nurses, and school bus drivers. There are currently 135 teacher positions, 88 bus drivers including staff on approved leave, and 37 nurse positions.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Craig Pierce talks with the Salisbury Police officer who stopped him for driving while impaired.
‘You don’t know who you’re messing with’: Police video shows Rowan County Commissioner during DWI arrest
At least two injured in shooting in south Charlotte
Two injured in shooting along busy south Charlotte road
President Joe Biden believes the pandemic exposed “serious problems” with the current...
Biden administration officials say enhanced unemployment benefits will expire September 6
Jody Hall has a long and violent criminal record.
Person found dead behind camper after domestic shooting in Rowan County
Charlotte, Mecklenburg Co. officials update indoor mask mandate to include all public, private...
Mecklenburg County updates indoor mask mandate to include all public, private and parochial schools, MACS to adopt mandate

Latest News

WBTV is your home for Back to School
Back to School: Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools students, teachers open new school year in-person
Since the beginning of August, hospitalizations have increased by over 250% statewide, data...
‘I felt like I had been in the twilight zone’: Patients waiting up to 20 hours for care in Charlotte area emergency rooms
Brianna Vaughn
Arrest made in homicide at Salisbury apartment
Lake drained too much after storm preparations
Price Lake along the Blue Ridge Parkway is still draining, most of the Lake now empty