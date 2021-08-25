Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools to offer incentives for recent hires in four shortage areas

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools are offering incentives to fill positions during a staff shortage within the district.

The district announced Wednesday it will use part of the American Rescue Plan funding to help fill vacant positions for this school year.

CMS has a shortage in bus drivers, exceptional children teachers, heating, ventilation and air conditioning skilled tradespeople and instructional substitutes.

According to CMS, the bus driver recruitment bonus will be $1,000 for all new drivers who have a start date this school year and who participate in a training class no later than Sept. 30. This includes drivers hired prior to the announcement who are starting work this school year and lead drivers.

The EC teacher recruitment bonus will be $2,500 for all new EC teachers hired by Sept. 30. This incentive includes EC teachers hired prior to the announcement who are starting work in the 2021-2022 school year, according to the district.

The HVAC recruitment bonus will be $1,000 for new HVAC staff hired between Aug. 23 and Sept. 30.

The instructional substitute bonus will be $250 for new substitute teachers hired on or after Aug. 23 and who complete a minimum of 10 assignments by Oct. 30.

All bonuses, except for substitutes, will be paid in two installments: one in November and the second in March. The substitute teacher bonus will be paid in full in November.

To be eligible, employees must be of active status in the eligible position at the time of each payment.

“With current labor shortages locally and nationwide exacerbated by the pandemic, we are excited that we can offer these incentives to recruit and retain qualified and diverse team members who will serve and continue to support students and staff in CMS schools and facilities,” said Chief Human Resources Officer Christine Pejot. “We look forward to welcoming new team members and recognizing our current transportation staff who are committed to providing students with the best learning environment possible.”

Interested applicants can view positions and apply here.

