NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Burke Co. Schools to remain in person despite COVID clusters at two schools

Health officials say Table Rock Middle School and Drexel Elementary School have multiple coronavirus cases.
(Storyblocks)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 6:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORGANTON, N.C. (WBTV) - COVID-19 clusters have been identified in two Burke County schools.

Health officials say Table Rock Middle School and Drexel Elementary School have multiple coronavirus cases.

Health officials believe the clusters are associated with the schools’ open houses on Aug. 19.

The schools will not move to remote learning.

The NC Department of Health and Human Services defines a cluster as a minimum of five confirmed diagnostic cases with illness onsets or initial positive results within a 14-day period and plausible epidemiologic linkage between cases.

“We will have extra staff in the buildings this evening conducting a thorough cleaning of the schools,” said Burke County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Mike Swan. “We will continue other mitigating factors as well and remind students to properly wear their masks, practice social distancing when possible and wash their hands often. We also ask that parents please know the symptoms of COVID-19 and keep your child home if they are sick. When in doubt, we ask that you contact your health care provider and/or the school nurse. We continue to make the health and safety of students and staff a priority.”

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Craig Pierce talks with the Salisbury Police officer who stopped him for driving while impaired.
‘You don’t know who you’re messing with’: Police video shows Rowan County Commissioner during DWI arrest
Since the beginning of August, hospitalizations have increased by over 250% statewide, data...
‘I felt like I had been in the twilight zone’: Patients waiting up to 20 hours for care in Charlotte area emergency rooms
Lake drained too much after storm preparations
Price Lake along the Blue Ridge Parkway is still draining, most of the Lake now empty
Jody Hall has a long and violent criminal record.
Person found dead behind camper after domestic shooting in Rowan County
This means there will no longer be any Disney stores in North Carolina.
Both Disney stores in the Charlotte area to close in September

Latest News

CMS staff say they visited at least six schools with HVAC issues on Wednesday
‘Sweating bullets:’ Multiple CMS schools experiencing HVAC issues inside of school buildings
‘A real American hero’: Chester SC World War II POW Pete Wylie dies at 96
‘A real American hero’: Chester SC World War II POW Pete Wylie dies at 96
Parents claim virtual learning excluding some students
Parents claim virtual learning excluding some students
Buses are ready to roll out on the first day of school for Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools...
‘Today is the day that we’ve been waiting for’: CMS superintendent gives remarks on first day back to school