Burke Co. Schools to remain in person despite COVID clusters at two schools

MORGANTON, N.C. (WBTV) - COVID-19 clusters have been identified in two Burke County schools.

Health officials say Table Rock Middle School and Drexel Elementary School have multiple coronavirus cases.

Health officials believe the clusters are associated with the schools’ open houses on Aug. 19.

The schools will not move to remote learning.

The NC Department of Health and Human Services defines a cluster as a minimum of five confirmed diagnostic cases with illness onsets or initial positive results within a 14-day period and plausible epidemiologic linkage between cases.

“We will have extra staff in the buildings this evening conducting a thorough cleaning of the schools,” said Burke County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Mike Swan. “We will continue other mitigating factors as well and remind students to properly wear their masks, practice social distancing when possible and wash their hands often. We also ask that parents please know the symptoms of COVID-19 and keep your child home if they are sick. When in doubt, we ask that you contact your health care provider and/or the school nurse. We continue to make the health and safety of students and staff a priority.”

