NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Biden to tackle cybersecurity with tech, finance leaders

President Joe Biden speaks from the East Room of the White House in Washington, Thursday, July...
President Joe Biden speaks from the East Room of the White House in Washington, Thursday, July 29, 2021.(AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 5:20 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) - President Joe Biden is meeting Wednesday with top executives from some of the country’s leading technology companies and financial institutions as the White House works to enlist the private sector’s help in firming up cybersecurity defenses against increasingly sophisticated attacks.

The summit comes during a relentless stretch of ransomware attacks that have targeted critical infrastructure, in some cases extorting multi-million-dollar payments from major corporations, as well as other illicit cyber operations that U.S. authorities have linked to foreign hackers.

Though ransomware is one focus of Wednesday’s gathering, the purpose of the meeting is broader and centered on identifying the “root causes of malicious cyber activities” and ways in which the private sector can help bolster cybersecurity, said a senior administration official who briefed reporters about the gathering on the condition of anonymity.

Among the expected guests at Wednesday’s summit are Apple chief executive Tim Cook, Amazon chief executive Andy Jassy and Sundar Pichai, the CEO of Alphabet, Google’s parent companies. The tech industry is also expected to be represented by the leaders of IBM, Microsoft and ADP. Besides Biden, multiple cabinet secretaries and national security officials will represent the administration.

The meeting is taking place as Biden’s national security team has been consumed by the troop withdrawal in Afghanistan and the chaotic evacuation of Americans and Afghan citizens. The fact that the meeting remained on the calendar indicates that cybersecurity is a major agenda item for the administration.

Financial industry executives are also expected, including the chief executives of Bank of America and JPMorgan Chase, as well as representatives from the energy, education and insurance sectors.

The broad cross-section of participants underscores how cyber attacks have cut across virtually all sectors of commerce. In May, for instance, hackers associated with a Russia-based cyber gang launched a ransomware attack on a major fuel pipeline in the U.S., causing the company to temporarily halt operations. Weeks later, the world’s largest meat processor, JBS SA, was hit with an attack by a different hacking group.

In both instances, the companies made multi-million-dollar ransom payments in an effort to get back online.

____

Follow Eric Tucker on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/etuckerAP

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Craig Pierce talks with the Salisbury Police officer who stopped him for driving while impaired.
‘You don’t know who you’re messing with’: Police video shows Rowan County Commissioner during DWI arrest
Jody Hall has a long and violent criminal record.
Person found dead behind camper after domestic shooting in Rowan County
Since the beginning of August, hospitalizations have increased by over 250% statewide, data...
‘I felt like I had been in the twilight zone’: Patients waiting up to 20 hours for care in Charlotte area emergency rooms
This means there will no longer be any Disney stores in North Carolina.
Both Disney stores in the Charlotte area to close in September
Nicole Oister's 11-year-old daughter had a close encounter with a baby shark in North Myrtle...
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: 11-year-old girl has close encounter with baby shark in North Myrtle Beach

Latest News

Airbnb is offering free housing to 20,000 Afghan refugees globally and sought more assistance...
Airbnb plans to house 20,000 Afghan evacuees
The very first time the soldier saw the children, in 1944, he had his gun trained on a wicker...
WWII veteran uses social media to track down children he saved in war
Her son wishes he had more time to help save her.
Mother pleads for help on Facebook Live before dying in Tenn. floods
Bill Phillips, 56, hopes his experience with COVID-19 will convince others to get vaccinated....
Fitness coach on oxygen, using wheelchair after 2-month COVID-19 battle