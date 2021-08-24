Woman fined $17K for vaping, drinking and refusing to wear mask on flight to Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Federal aviation officials say a woman was fined $17,000 for drinking alcohol not served by the airline, vaping and refusing to wear a mask on a flight to Charlotte.

The women’s fine was part of more than $500,000 worth of fines against 34 “unruly” passengers nationwide announced by the Federal Aviation Administration.

The woman was fined for an incident that happened on a Feb. 28 Republic Airlines flight from Key West, Fla., to Charlotte, N.C.

The FAA says the fine was due to the woman allegedly interfering with crewmembers after failing to comply with the facemask mandate; drinking alcohol not served by the airline; and trying to use a vape pen.

The aircraft returned from the gate and she was removed from the aircraft.

This brings the FAA’s 2021 total for civil penalties against passengers for alleged unruly behavior to more than $1 million.

Since Jan. 1, 2021, the FAA has received approximately 3,889 reports of unruly behavior by passengers, including about 2,867 reports of passengers refusing to comply with the federal facemask mandate.

The most recent fines are part of the agency’s Zero Tolerance campaign against unruly passenger behavior.

Earlier in August, the FAA sent a letter to airports requesting they coordinate more closely with local law enforcement to prosecute egregious cases. The FAA does not have criminal prosecutorial authority.

The letter also requested that airports work to prevent passengers from bringing “to-go” cups of alcohol aboard the aircraft.

The FAA launched a public awareness campaign to engage with airline passengers, flight attendants, pilots and travelers on this issue.

