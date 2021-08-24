NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Woman fined $17K for vaping, drinking and refusing to wear mask on flight to Charlotte

The woman was fined for an incident that happened on a Feb. 28 Republic Airlines flight from Key West, Fla., to Charlotte, N.C.
The woman was fined for an incident that happened on a Feb. 28 Republic Airlines flight from...
The woman was fined for an incident that happened on a Feb. 28 Republic Airlines flight from Key West, Fla., to Charlotte, N.C.(Unsplash)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 1:27 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Federal aviation officials say a woman was fined $17,000 for drinking alcohol not served by the airline, vaping and refusing to wear a mask on a flight to Charlotte.

The women’s fine was part of more than $500,000 worth of fines against 34 “unruly” passengers nationwide announced by the Federal Aviation Administration.

The woman was fined for an incident that happened on a Feb. 28 Republic Airlines flight from Key West, Fla., to Charlotte, N.C.

The FAA says the fine was due to the woman allegedly interfering with crewmembers after failing to comply with the facemask mandate; drinking alcohol not served by the airline; and trying to use a vape pen.

The aircraft returned from the gate and she was removed from the aircraft.

This brings the FAA’s 2021 total for civil penalties against passengers for alleged unruly behavior to more than $1 million.

Since Jan. 1, 2021, the FAA has received approximately 3,889 reports of unruly behavior by passengers, including about 2,867 reports of passengers refusing to comply with the federal facemask mandate.

The most recent fines are part of the agency’s Zero Tolerance campaign against unruly passenger behavior.

Earlier in August, the FAA sent a letter to airports requesting they coordinate more closely with local law enforcement to prosecute egregious cases. The FAA does not have criminal prosecutorial authority.

The letter also requested that airports work to prevent passengers from bringing “to-go” cups of alcohol aboard the aircraft.

The FAA launched a public awareness campaign to engage with airline passengers, flight attendants, pilots and travelers on this issue.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Craig Pierce talks with the Salisbury Police officer who stopped him for driving while impaired.
‘You don’t know who you’re messing with’: Police video shows Rowan County Commissioner during DWI arrest
At least two injured in shooting in south Charlotte
Two injured in shooting along busy south Charlotte road
President Joe Biden believes the pandemic exposed “serious problems” with the current...
Biden administration officials say enhanced unemployment benefits will expire September 6
Missing swimmer dies from drowning on Lake Norman
Charlotte, Mecklenburg Co. officials update indoor mask mandate to include all public, private...
Mecklenburg County updates indoor mask mandate to include all public, private and parochial schools, MACS to adopt mandate

Latest News

Country artist Sammy Kershaw will perform at the festival.
Jiggy With The Piggy coming back for 2022 in Kannapolis
Catawba College welcomed more than 350 new students as the 171st academic year began with...
Students back on campus at Catawba College
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has released new data about COVID-19...
More than 4,500 newly-reported COVID-19 cases record in North Carolina
An archway outside of the entrance to Myers Park High School is pictured here on an overcast day.
WBTV sues CMS, school board over failure to produce Myers Park HS records