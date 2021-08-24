The summer heat continues with daily chances for late day thunderstorms

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - High temperatures stay in the 90s for most of the WBTV viewing area this week with lower 80s in the NC mountains.

Daily chances for isolated to scattered storms continue this week.

We are monitoring three weather disturbances in the Atlantic, that could take on more tropical characteristics this week.

Here’s what we are tracking this week:

Tuesday: Highs in the lower 90s, with heat indices in the upper 90s.

Isolated to scattered storms are possible each afternoon this week.

We are keeping a close watch on three weather disturbances in the Atlantic.

Daily chances for isolated to scattered storms continue this week. (WBTV)

Partly cloudy skies and patchy fog will be possible overnight with Tuesday morning low temperatures in the lower 70s for Charlotte, and lower 60s for Boone.

Tuesday will be another steamy day with high temperatures in the lower 90s, and heat index values approaching the upper 90s.

A few isolated storms are possible for the afternoon and evening hours.

Scattered afternoon storms are likely for Wednesday, with afternoon high temperatures around 90 degrees.

No organized severe weather is expected, yet any storm may have heavy rainfall, frequent lightning, and gusty winds.

Isolated storms are possible Thursday and Friday with the best chance during the afternoon and evening hours.

Afternoon temperatures will remain in the lower 90s each day.

Friday evening temperatures will be in the 80s, keeping football fans warm for any high school football games, and the Carolina Panthers game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Bank of America Stadium.

The weekend looks to remain warm and muggy with high temperatures near 90 degrees and isolated, afternoon storms possible.

The remnants of Henri continue to slowly move eastward across New England, bringing more rounds of rain showers, that continue the flooding threat.

Looking at the tropics, there are three weather disturbances in the Atlantic that may take on more tropical characteristics by the end of the week.

The next name of the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season is “Ida” if another tropical storm develops.

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go.

You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

Stay safe out in the heat!

Meteorologist Jason Myers

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.