Students back on campus at Catawba College

Catawba College welcomed more than 350 new students as the 171st academic year began with...
Catawba College welcomed more than 350 new students as the 171st academic year began with Opening Convocation.(David Whisenant-WBTV)
By David Whisenant
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 1:00 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Catawba College welcomed more than 350 new students as the 171st academic year began with Opening Convocation last week and classes beginning the following day.

President David P. Nelson, Provost Constance Rogers-Lowery, Board of Trustee Chairman Robert B. Arnold, Jr., ‘71 and several others welcomed new and returning students to campus at the annual tradition officially opening the Fall semester.

Interest in Catawba was high this year resulting in greater incoming first year, transfer, and graduate students than last year. Nearly 64% of new undergraduate students come from North and South Carolina, but members also represent 17 other states in the U.S, and include 15 international students.

“A new year is a time to look back at what we have faced and the successes we have achieved,” said Dr. David P. Nelson, Catawba College President. “New students bring fresh ideas, unique experiences, and energy to campus. We look forward to the coming year with renewed hope and excitement about the possibilities in front of us.”

The new members of Catawba College community bring an infusion of excitement and energy to the campus and Salisbury, helping continue a tradition of academic success.

