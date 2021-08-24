Silver Alert issued for missing Iredell Co. man

STATESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the community’s help in finding Travis Shane Turner.

Turner is a 45-year-old, white male standing about 6′1″ tall and weighing around 200 pounds.

He was last seen by his family members on Sunday, Aug. 22, driving away from his home in eastern Iredell County at approximately 1 p.m. He was driving a 2002 Mercury Grand Marquis with a North Carolina registration plate reading EKX-6455.

Turner was wearing a blue tank top and black shorts.

Anyone with information on where Travis Shane Turner can be located, should call 911 or contact the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office at 704-878-3100.

