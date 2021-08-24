Rowan County and COVID: Some of the state’s highest numbers in deaths, hospitalizations, new cases, but vaccinations are increasing too

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Rowan County currently holds one of the highest positivity rates of COVID-19 across North Carolina, and cases across the county keep going up, according to the Health Department.

There have been more than 1560 new cases in the past two weeks, and the positivity rate is highest than it has ever been at more than 20%. In addition, 20 people have died since August 1st from complications related to COVID-19.

“With more people getting sick and with Delta variant being even more contagious then previous variants, it is no surprise that within the Triad Healthcare Preparedness Coalition (THPC), which Rowan County is a part of, that we are seeing an increase in the number of hospitalizations and those admitted into ICU,” the Health Department said in a news release.

As of Sunday, the THPC reported 773 adult hospitalizations due to COVID; and of those, 206 of these individuals were admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). Of all the hospital regions within North Carolina, the THPC has the highest COVID-19 admissions, the highest COVID-19 ICU admissions, and the most ventilators in use for COVID-19 patients at this time.

“It’s just a little scary that people don’t want to believe science, so it’s still going on,” said Joseph Ramsbotham.

Ramsbotham was visiting Moose Pharmacy in Salisbury on Tuesday so that his wife, who is immunocompromised, could get a third vaccine shot.

“With the new variant, there’s…seems to be very prevalent, and not very many people seem to be taking very serious, so as everybody knows, we’ve had an explosion of cases,” Ramsbotham said.

“It’s very concerning that 1 out of every 5 people is coming in testing positive,” said Alyssa Harris of Rowan County Public Health. “On August 2 we only had 433 active cases, so that has more than tripled in the last three weeks.”

Testing for COVID-19 has also increased, as well as identified cases of COVID-19 in children, Harris said.

“We went from 600 tests a day to 800 tests a day and we are still seeing that same amount of positive percentage,” Harris said. “We are seeing so many more children positive with COVID-19, so at peak on January 3, we had 119 cases for 0–17-year-olds, in the last week we had 240 cases for 0-to-17-year-olds.

On the other hand, one local vaccine provider says he’s giving a lot more shots.

“We have seen a substantial increase in the last three weeks in all vaccines, Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson,” said Kyle Yoder at Moose Pharmacy.

Yoder says a lot of students have been getting the shot and there have been some workplace mandates.

Harris says some people who were initially skeptical are now getting the shot.

“I think, one, because they have seen that it’s safe and effective, they haven’t seen the crazy things that people thought were going to happen as a result, especially with it being out so long, but I also think people are taking into account that the Delta variant is more highly transmissible, more contagious, and we’re seeing more people get sick as a result so they’re wanting to take those steps to protect themselves and the community,” Harris said.

Yoder also wanted to clear some confusion over the booster shot.

“HHS recommends a booster of either Pfizer or Moderna 8 months after your 2nd vaccine. That is awaiting FDA approval,” Yoder said. " But, if you are immunocompromised, the FDA has approved a third shot that is given 28 days after the second shot. Those who are immunocompromised don’t develop enough antibodies as someone with a normal immune system, the booster raises that level.”

Anyone looking for a vaccine can use the CDC’s vaccine finder to help locate a number of local agencies/businesses that are also offering COVID vaccines within Rowan County, such as:

Novant Health at the J. F. Hurley YMCA; Walk-ins are accepted Wednesdays and Fridays; 8 am – 5 pm

Larger chain pharmacies: CVS and Walgreens

Grocery Stores: Walmart, Food Lion (Salisbury and China Grove), Sam’s Club

Local pharmacies: Moose Pharmacy, The Medicine Shoppe, and Cannon Pharmacy

Provider offices: Rowan County Public Health, Rowan Diagnostic Clinic, Pro Med, and Salisbury Pediatric (only for established patients)

