Rowan-Cabarrus Community College Foundation to host benefit golf tournament

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Rowan-Cabarrus Community College Foundation is gearing up for its Golf Classic on Friday, October 15 at the Country Club of Salisbury.

The annual event allows the Foundation to carry out its commitment to raise funds to provide student scholarships, necessary updates to technology and equipment across the College’s campuses in Rowan and Cabarrus counties, and workforce development programs in areas such as advanced technology and healthcare. Although the Golf Classic was not held in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Foundation awarded scholarships to over 300 students to assist with tuition, fees, books and related needs during the year.

“The Golf Classic is a fun-filled and meaningful event and we are ready to get back in the swing this year,” said Paige Crowe, the tournament’s chair and member of the Rowan-Cabarrus Foundation Board of Directors. “Support of the Golf Classic changes lives by allowing many students the opportunity to attend college, and there is no better return on investment than to help someone prepare for a sustainable career.”

Registration and practice tees open at 9:30 a.m. on Friday, October 15. Lunch will be served at 11 a.m. The program and shotgun start will begin at noon, and dinner and the closing awards ceremony will be held at 5 p.m. Throughout the day, golfers will have the opportunity to win prizes by competing in contests such as longest drive and closest to the pin. The event also includes a silent auction that has become a favorite in years past.

“I am very proud of the work the Rowan-Cabarrus Community College Foundation does, and I look forward to another exciting Golf Classic,” said Dr. Carol S. Spalding, president of Rowan-Cabarrus. “An investment in the Foundation is an investment in the success of our students.”

Early registration is encouraged since space is limited. Golf sponsorship packages are available. To learn more, including how to register, visit https://www.rccc.edu/foundation/golf-classic. For more information about Rowan-Cabarrus Community College, please visit www.rccc.edu or call 704-216-RCCC (7222).

