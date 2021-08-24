Rock Hill Schools superintendent Bill Cook resigns unexpectedly 1 week into school year

ROCK HILL, S.C. (Rock Hill Herald) - The leader of Rock Hill Schools has resigned one week into the new school year.

Bill Cook, the district’s Superintendent since April 2018, is stepping down from his post effective immediately. The announcement was made at Monday’s Rock Hill Schools Board of Trustees meeting.

“Tonight, the Board of Trustees met in executive session and subsequently voted in open session to grant Dr. Cook’s request to be released from his employment contract with the district,” board chair Helena Miller said in the meeting, which was streamed live on the district’s website.

In a tearful farewell address to the board, Cook said Monday’s announcement comes with a “mix of emotions.”

“After careful and prayerful reflection, I have decided it is time for a transition for me personally and professionally,” Cook said.

