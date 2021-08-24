NC DHHS Flu
Price Lake along the Blue Ridge Parkway is still draining, most of the Lake now empty

It could be weeks or longer before Price Lake is a lake again.
By Steve Ohnesorge
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 6:10 PM EDT
BLOWING ROCK, N.C. (WBTV) - Price Lake at Julian Price Memorial Park, along the Blue Ridge Parkway and near Blowing Rock, has drained down to just a few streams and a small pond in recent days. It all happened because Parkway officials were concerned about heavy rain moving in last week with the remnants of Tropical Storm Fred.

Standard procedure calls for pulling down the lake level enough to make room for the runoff. The valves at the dam to drain the water opened just fine but when crews went to close them, something broke.

Ever since then, the lake water has been flowing through the dam’s gate system and going downstream.

Visitors marveled at the open lake bed on Tuesday. Campers who reserved lakefront sites were disappointed but said they would make do.

The boat rental shop is closed and people are being told not to walk on the lakebed.

Dead fish could be seen floating in what water is left. The lake level is still dropping slightly but engineers say they need that to happen to be able to see the problems at the intake that caused the valve to be stuck in the open position.

Parkway officials say once it is determined what parts may be needed, repairs can be made and the lake can start filling up again.

They hope it can happen soon but say it could be weeks or longer before Price Lake is a lake again.

