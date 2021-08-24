NC DHHS Flu
Prepare for a hot and humid afternoon! Feeling like almost 100 degrees

Highs will reach the mid 90s but it will feel much hotter.
By Leigh Brock
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 6:39 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Tuesday will be another hot one! Highs will reach the mid 90s but it will feel much hotter.

  • Heat index close to 100°
  • Very low rain chance
  • Low 90s through the weekend

Tuesday will be hot and humid. There isn’t much of a chance for afternoon storms to cool us down this time. Take it easy out there today!

There’s a little better chance for rain on Wednesday. There’s a 40% chance of afternoon t-storms. Due to a little more cloud cover, highs will be closer to 90° tomorrow. That’s the best rain chance we have this week.

Thursday will keep us in the low 90s with a 30% chance for afternoon storms. The rain chance goes down to 20% on Friday. Highs will still be in the low 90s.

The weekend looks much the same. Low 90s will stick around. There’s a 20% chance for rain on Saturday and a 30% chance on Sunday.

The tropics are starting to become a little more active. None of the current disturbances being monitored have more than a 20% chance of formation in the next 48 hours. However, within the next five days, the chances go up a bit higher. We’ll continue to monitor the situation.

Make it a great day!

Meteorologist Leigh Brock

