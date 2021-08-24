Prepare for a hot and humid afternoon! Feeling like almost 100 degrees
Highs will reach the mid 90s but it will feel much hotter.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Tuesday will be another hot one! Highs will reach the mid 90s but it will feel much hotter.
- Heat index close to 100°
- Very low rain chance
- Low 90s through the weekend
Tuesday will be hot and humid. There isn’t much of a chance for afternoon storms to cool us down this time. Take it easy out there today!
There’s a little better chance for rain on Wednesday. There’s a 40% chance of afternoon t-storms. Due to a little more cloud cover, highs will be closer to 90° tomorrow. That’s the best rain chance we have this week.
Thursday will keep us in the low 90s with a 30% chance for afternoon storms. The rain chance goes down to 20% on Friday. Highs will still be in the low 90s.
The weekend looks much the same. Low 90s will stick around. There’s a 20% chance for rain on Saturday and a 30% chance on Sunday.
The tropics are starting to become a little more active. None of the current disturbances being monitored have more than a 20% chance of formation in the next 48 hours. However, within the next five days, the chances go up a bit higher. We’ll continue to monitor the situation.
Make it a great day!
Meteorologist Leigh Brock
