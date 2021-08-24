NC DHHS Flu
Police investigating homicide at Salisbury apartment

The incident happened at the Cambridge Court 1 building.
The incident happened at the Cambridge Court 1 building.(David Whisenant-WBTV)
By David Whisenant
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 8:10 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Police in Salisbury have spent several hours investigating a homicide at an apartment building on Pearl Street.

Details have not been released, but police confirm being called to the Cambridge Court 1 apartment building just off Morlan Park Road on Pearl Street just before 3:00 a.m.

Just after 7:30 a.m. police were still on the scene. Investigators were speaking with residents and looking for evidence.

Police are expected to release more information in the case. This is the second homicide in the city this week.

