New principal named at South Pointe High

ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV) - More than a month after the unexpected departure of Marty Conner was announced, Rock Hill’s South Pointe High School is getting a new principal.

Valarie Williams has worked as an educator then administrator for more than 17 years. Prior to coming to Rock Hill Schools, she was the Assistant Superintendent of Curriculum and Instruction at Scotland County Schools in North Carolina.

Williams has also worked for Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools.

News first broke of Conner’s departure toward the start of July. People close to the former principal say Conner didn’t want to leave the position.

The community didn’t seem to want him to leave, either, breaking out in chants of “we want Dr. Conner” during one Rock Hill Schools Board of Trustees meeting.

Conner had served as principal since 2018.

There were 20 overall changes throughout the district.

Williams earned a Doctorate in Educational Leadership from UNC Greensboro, a Master of Business Administration from East Carolina University, and a Bachelor of Science degree from St. Augustine’s College.

