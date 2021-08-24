NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Missouri man drowns in Lake Michigan after saving 2 boys

Choppy waters in Lake Michigan led to the death of a Missouri man who rescued two boys in...
Choppy waters in Lake Michigan led to the death of a Missouri man who rescued two boys in distress.(Source: Colby Lysne/Canva)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 12:48 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RACINE, Wis. (AP) — A Missouri man who died after rescuing two young relatives from the choppy waters of Lake Michigan is the fourth person to drown in the lake this summer in the southeastern Wisconsin city of Racine.

Racine County sheriff’s officials on Monday identified the man who drowned Sunday as 40-year-old Thomas Walker, though they didn’t say where in Missouri he lived.

Authorities say Walker went into the lake at North Beach to rescue the boys. The children made it out of the water, but Walker did not.

The National Weather Service warned of dangerous swimming conditions that day.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Craig Pierce talks with the Salisbury Police officer who stopped him for driving while impaired.
‘You don’t know who you’re messing with’: Police video shows Rowan County Commissioner during DWI arrest
At least two injured in shooting in south Charlotte
Two injured in shooting along busy south Charlotte road
President Joe Biden believes the pandemic exposed “serious problems” with the current...
Biden administration officials say enhanced unemployment benefits will expire September 6
Missing swimmer dies from drowning on Lake Norman
Charlotte, Mecklenburg Co. officials update indoor mask mandate to include all public, private...
Mecklenburg County updates indoor mask mandate to include all public, private and parochial schools, MACS to adopt mandate

Latest News

Dr. Anthony Fauci said he’s hoping for an uptick in the administration of COVID-19 vaccinations...
LIVE: White House COVID-19 response team briefing; Fauci says US could have pandemic under control by spring
Alex Rodríguez agreed to testify against former Sen. Frank Artiles after pleading guilty in...
Candidate pleads guilty in alleged Florida vote-siphoning scam
Vice President Kamala Harris, who is on a weeklong swing through Southeast Asia, declared in a...
Harris rebukes China in major speech on Indo-Pacific
A black bear like this one stole an Amazon package from a front porch in Connecticut.
Bear caught on video stealing package from Connecticut porch
The woman was fined for an incident that happened on a Feb. 28 Republic Airlines flight from...
Woman fined $17K for vaping, drinking and refusing to wear mask on flight to Charlotte