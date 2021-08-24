Man charged with murder of Desha Franklin in Monroe, N.C.

This article has 58 words with a read time of approximately 17 seconds.

MONROE, N.C. (WBTV) - Monroe Police have charged a man with the murder of 25-year-old Desh Franklin in Monroe on Aug. 8.

On Monday, Aug. 23, Monroe Police were able to obtain warrants on Lamont Dontae Parham for the murder of Franklin which happened on South Johnson Street.

Franklin was found injured from the shooting,m and was taken to Atrium-Main in Charlotte where he later died.

Parham was taken into custody at a family member’s home and taken to the Union County Jail, where warrants for first-degree murder, possession of a firearm by a felon, and discharge a firearm inside the city limits were served.

Parham is currently being held with no bond.

Anyone with information is asked to call Monroe Police at 704-282-4700.

