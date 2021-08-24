NC DHHS Flu
Man charged with murder of Desha Franklin in Monroe, N.C.

Police said they responded to the shooting around 8 a.m. on S. Johnson Street in Monroe.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 8:40 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONROE, N.C. (WBTV) - Monroe Police have charged a man with the murder of 25-year-old Desh Franklin in Monroe on Aug. 8.

On Monday, Aug. 23, Monroe Police were able to obtain warrants on Lamont Dontae Parham for the murder of Franklin which happened on South Johnson Street.

Franklin was found injured from the shooting,m and was taken to Atrium-Main in Charlotte where he later died.

Police investigate after person shot and killed in Monroe

Parham was taken into custody at a family member’s home and taken to the Union County Jail, where warrants for first-degree murder, possession of a firearm by a felon, and discharge a firearm inside the city limits were served. 

Parham is currently being held with no bond.

Anyone with information is asked to call Monroe Police at 704-282-4700.

