Lincoln Co.: Sheriff’s Office to hold memorial service for deputy killed in the line of duty in the 1970s

This article has 237 words with a read time of approximately 1 minute and 11 seconds.

LINCOLNTON, N.C. (WBTV) - A memorial service for a Lincoln County Sheriff’s Deputy killed in the line of duty in the 1970s is scheduled for this week.

The service honoring Sgt. John Hugh Howell, II will be held at noon Thursday, Aug. 26 on the east side of the Lincoln County Courthouse.

Howell was 24 years old when he was shot and killed when he responded to a domestic dispute in which a man had assaulted his daughter. Sgt. Howell was familiar with the family because of previous trips to diffuse domestic incidents so when he arrived at the location the man’s son let him into the house.

While inside he exchanged shots with the father, who was armed with a .22 caliber rifle. Sergeant Howell was struck in the chest and hand. He was able to make it to his patrol car and radioed for assistance before succumbing to his wounds Aug. 26, 1973.

The suspect was arrested and charged with murder and assault. He was convicted of second degree murder on March 1, 1974 and sentenced to 25 years in prison. He served just over eight years of the sentence and was released on May 28, 1982. In May of 1995, he was killed when a tractor overturned on top of him.

Howell joined the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office after serving in the U.S. Army in Vietnam. He is honored with a plaque on the National Law Enforcement Officer’s Memorial in Washington, D.C.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.