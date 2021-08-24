At least one dead after shooting in Rowan County

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - At least one person has died after a shooting incident in Rowan County.

Officials say that deputies were called to a location on St. Peter’s Church Road in eastern Rowan County just after 6:30 p.m. on Monday. One person was dead in the incident, a second person was airlifted to a hospital to be treated.

No additional information has been released. An update from the Rowan Sheriff’s Office is expected on Tuesday morning.

